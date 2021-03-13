High school sports roundup for March 12, 2021

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 41-14
Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood 0- 7- 0- 7 14
Lynnwood 7- 7-13-14 41
Scoring Plays:
LYNN- 1st Quarter-3:45- Ethan Pook 21-yard interception return (Paul Holeman kick)
SW- 2nd Quarter, 1:17 – Jack Doneen 21-yard pass from Sontri Jorkhang (Albert Solano kick)
LYNN- 2nd Quarter, 0:00- Shawn Monan 3-yard pass from Deon Baker (Paul Holeman kick)
LYNN- 3rd Quarter, 11:33- Anthony Hooker 48-yard run (Paul Holeman kick)
LYNN- 3rd Quarter, 7:29- Shawn Monan 39-yard pass from Julius Heudorf (failed kick)
LYNN- 4th Quarter, 9:48- Anthony Hooker 8-yard run (Paul Holeman kick)
LYNN- 4th Quarter, 4:08- Tanner Fahey 29-yard pass from Julius Heudoft (Paul Holeman kick)
SW- 4th Quarter, 0:38- Tyson Shea 29-yard pass from Andrew Gebhardt (Albert Solano kick)
Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Shorewood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday March 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 35-6
Terry Ennis Stadium
Sam Lybeer’s 82-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Brummit in the 4th quarter were the only points that the Mavericks were able to score against a stingy Wildcats defense. It was the first loss of the season for the Mavericks, who will play at Edmonds Stadium next Friday for the first time this season.
Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday March 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds Woodway defeated Shorecrest 23-13
Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway 0 – 3 – 6 – 14 23
Shorecrest 0 – 0 – 0 – 13 13
Scoring Plays:
EW- 2nd Quarter- Jacob Sanchez-Arias 39 yard field goal
EW- 3rd Quarter- Steele Swinton 17-yard pass from Cruze Colwill (failed kick)
SC- 4th Quarter- Desmond Fox 54-yard pass (Gavin Dalziel kick)
EW- 4th Quarter- Dillon Rundorff 53-yard pass from Alec Rust (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick)
EW- 4th Quarter- Ryan Fahey 33-yard run (Jacob Sanchez-Arias kick-
SC- 4th Quarter- Desmond Fox 11-yard pass (failed kick)
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Shorecrest 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday March 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 28-12
Edmonds Stadium
Cedarcrest 7 – 0 – 7 – 14 28
Mountlake Terrace 7 – 7 – 0 – 0 12
Scoring Plays:
CC- 1st Quarter, 6:59- Peyton Burpee 31-yard run (Joey Newell kick)
MT- 1st Quarter, 3:31- Ethan Dunne 2-yard run (2pt conversion failed)
CC- 2nd Quarter, 9:14- Peyton Burpee 1-yard run (Joey Newell kick)
MT- 2nd Quarter 3:24- Dylan Wallace 42-yard interception (2pt conversion failed)
CC- 2nd Quarter 0:39- Luke Amble 38-yard interception (Joey Newell kick)
CC- 4th Quarter 3:03- Kyle Stupfel 35-yard interception (Joey Newell kick)
Records: Cedarcrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday March 19, 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1
25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19
Meadowdale individual stats:
Farrah Padilla 7 kills
Tanna Kollen 6 kills
Adah Hall 16 assists
Sierra Moll 14 digs
Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Shorecrest 1-3
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday March 16; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.