High school sports roundup for March 13, 2023

Boys baseball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 6-2
Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:
Tommy Zook- complete game, winning pitcher, 2 R, 3 H, 7 K
Archbishop Murphy hitting highlights:
Henry Gabalis- 2 for 3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Spencer Locke- 2 for 3, 2 2 RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Andrew Wells- 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB
Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-2; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Wednesday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls golf
Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
