High school sports roundup for March 13, 2023

Meadowdale freshman Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate (1) rounds third base in the Mavs’ season opener at Archbishop Murphy HS on March 13. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Jayden Costa (10) gets tagged in a close play at the plate.
Cooper Kim (15) makes a play at first base for the Mavs.
Nic Zardis fires the ball to first base from the shortstop position.
Meadowdale’s Tristan Dodds (12) puts the tag on a stealing Wildcat at second base.
Malikhi Emery-Henderson (right) puts the ball in play to the infield.
Jacob Armstrong-George (right) at the plate.
The Mavs’ Andrew Wells on the mound.

Boys baseball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 6-2

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:
Tommy Zook- complete game, winning pitcher, 2 R, 3 H, 7 K

Archbishop Murphy hitting highlights:
Henry Gabalis- 2 for 3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Spencer Locke- 2 for 3, 2 2 RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Andrew Wells- 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-2; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Wednesday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls golf

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits

