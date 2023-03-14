High school sports roundup for March 13, 2023

Boys baseball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 6-2

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:

Tommy Zook- complete game, winning pitcher, 2 R, 3 H, 7 K

Archbishop Murphy hitting highlights:

Henry Gabalis- 2 for 3, HR, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Spencer Locke- 2 for 3, 2 2 RBI

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Andrew Wells- 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-2; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Wednesday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls golf

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits