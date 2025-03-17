High school sports roundup for March 14-15, 2025

Friday, March 14

Softball

Terrace sophomore Brielle Contreras slides to second base during the Hawks’ game vs. Marysville Getchell Friday, March 14. (Photos by David Cardwell)
Terrace junior Amaya Johnson.
Terrace sophomore Anabelle Gomez ready to swing against Marysville-Getchell.
Terrace catcher Hailey Taron.
Terrace sophomore Anabelle Gomez ready to swing.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 11-9

Amaya Johnson hit her fourth home run of the season and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks improved to 2-0, winning their home opener against the Marysville Getchell Chargers, 11-9.

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors
Marysville Getchell 0-3-3-1-1-1-0 9 8 3
Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1-3-1-1-X 11 5 3

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Amaya Johnson: 2 for 2, BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 3 RBI, SF
Jordyn Stokes: 3 BB, 4 R, SB
Caroline Mehring: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 RBI
Ruby Gilbert: 3 BB, R, RBI
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R
Brielle Contreras: BB, R, SB
Evie Snow: BB, R

Pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Amaya Johnson: 5 IP, 5 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedar Park Christian; Thursday March 20; 6:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported

Records: Bothell 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Redmond defeated Meadowdale 4-0
No details reported

Records: Redmond 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Newport 20-1 (5 innings)

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors
Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-3-6-3 20 16 0
Newport 0-0-0-1-0 1 2 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored four runs in each of the first two innings and cruised to a 20-1 victory over Newport in their season opener.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Finn Crawford: 4 for 4, 2 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 3 for 3, HBP, 3 RBI
Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 4 R, 4 RBI
Lukas Wanke: 1 for 3, BB, HBP, 2 R, 3 RBI
Andreas Simsonsen: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R
Josh Akiyama: 1 for 4, R, RBI
Jesus Andrade Martinez: 1 for 1, 2B, 2 RBI
Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 2, BB, R
Andrew Bau: 1 for 2, R
Erik Alsdorf: 0 for 1, 2 BB, 2 R
Alex Archie: 0 for 1, R
Declan Crawford: 0 for 1, 3 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Lukas Wanke: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Isak Haverlock: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Newport 0-1

Meadowdale defeated Sedro Woolley 5-1

Meadowdale junior Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate pitches against Sedro Woolley in game at Meadowdale High on Friday, March 14. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Andre Titus leans away from a high and tight pitch.
The Mavs’ Aaron Hurlbut (left) puts the tag on a Sedro Woolley runner at third base.
Meadowdale coach Darren Watkins (left) meets with the team on the mound.
Meadowdale’s Ben Webster (left) slides head first into home to score from third base on a passed ball.
Meadowdale teammates react to Ben Webster (1) after he scored from third base on a passed ball.

Scoring by inning: runs hits errors
Sedro Woolley 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1 3 0
Meadowdale 1-0-3-1-0-0-x 5 4 2

Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Andre Titus: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, SB
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI
Caleb Braithwaite: 1 for 2, 2B
Daniel Smith: 1 for 3
Ben Webster: BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 SB
Tristan Dodds: BB, R
Jagger Bishop: RBI
King Lee: BB
Anthony Scholl: BB

Meadowdale pitching:
Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
Andre Titus: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
James de Mello: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0K

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Sedro Woolley 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Tuesday, March 18; 3:30 p.m. at Magnuson Park

Saturday, March 15

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Declan Crawford pitches against Lincoln at EWHS Saturday, March 15. (Photos by Joe Christian)
E-W junior Lukas Wanke watches a pitch go by.
E-W coaches watch intently as the new Warriors’ season gets underway.
E-W junior Finn Crawford on the mound.
Junior Andreas Simonsen fields a ground ball to his shortstop position.
Hardy Warrior fans came dressed for the early baseball season weather.

Lincoln: 2 runs/2 hits/4 errors
Edmonds-Woodway: 6 runs/4 hits/2 errors

The Warriors scored three runs in each of the first two innings on their way to their second consecutive win to start the season. While the scoring was a team effort, it was a family affair on the mound with the Crawford brothers pitching all seven innings. Junior Finn Crawford, pitched the first four innings of the game. Finn allowed only two hits and two unearned runs, walking two batters and striking out five. Sophomore Declan Crawford pitched the final three innings, not allowing any hits or runs, walking only two hitters and striking out four.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Andrew Bau: 2 for 3, 3B, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 4,
Toshi Gilginas: 2 BB
Lukas Wanke: BB, R, RBI, SB
Finn Crawford: BB
Josh Akiyama: 2 R, SB
Luke Boland: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Finn Crawford: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Declan Crawford: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Lincoln 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Puyallup; Wednesday, March 19; 7 p.m. at Heritage Park Recreation Center in Puyallup

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 17-3
No details reported

Records: Cascade 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Lakewood; Monday, March 17; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and Field

Meadowdale High School’s Zoe Grant took the win in the high jump at the Spring Preview track and field meet at Edmonds Stadium on Saturday, March 15. She jumped a height of 5 feet. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik throws the javelin.

The Warriors’ Aziret Bakytov sprints down the runway in the pole vault.
Meadowdale’s Patrick Steier (left) runs in the boys 4 x 800 meter relay.
Mountlake Terrace’s Katie Woodman throws the javelin.

Lynnwood’s Kale Solomon runs a leg of the boys 4 x 800M relay.

Edmonds Spring Preview
at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys team scores:
1. Anacortes 161.5
2. Meadowdale 121.5
3. Edmonds-Woodway 97
4. Lynden 90.5
5. Marysville Pilchuck 53
6. Lakewood 41
7. Mountlake Terrace 33.5
8. Lynnwood 13

Girls team scores:
1. Anacortes 156.5
2. Lynden 125
3. Edmonds-Woodway 88
4. Meadowdale 63.5
5. Mountlake Terrace 57
6. Lakewood 47
7. Lynnwood 39
8. Marysville Pilchuck 32

Click here to see individual event results.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Chuck Randall Invitational; Saturday, March 22; noon at Arlington High School
Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Mariner; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

Girls Tennis

Jamboree (Lynnwood/Mariner/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace)
No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Juanita; Monday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terace High School

