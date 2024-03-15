High school sports roundup for March 14, 2024

Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Richard Duncan (2), Andrew Montero
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Ben Browne, Andrew Montero
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout: DJ Karl
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Cascade 0-1-0, 0-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday March 16; 3:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goals: Ash Jeffers (2), Nickolas Portillo
Mountlake Terrace assist: Xander Terry
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-1; Snohomish 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Saturday March 16; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 2-1
Lynnwood goals: Josh Floresm, Ben Vu
Lynnwood assists: Amaru Sialer, Alexis Villasenor
Lynnwood goalkeeper: Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1, 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Saturday March 16; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday March 16; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated La Conner 17-1 (5 innings)
Neva Cheeney and Zoey Glaros combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter and nine different Warriors scored one or more runs as Edmonds-Woodway won its first game of the season.
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Maddie Jones: 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2 3B, 3 R, RBI
Renee Riggins: 2 for 4, 3B, R, 4 RBI
Neva Cheeney: 2 for 3, BB, RBI
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, SB
Taylor Layman: 0 for 3, BB, 2 RBI
Ellie Alderson: 0 for 1, 2 BB, R, SB
Anna Marsh: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI
Mara Gooch: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, 2 R
Zoey Glaros: 2 R, 2 SB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Neva Cheeney: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Zoey Glaros: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; La Conner 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Friday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway following game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Sedro-Woolley defeated Lynnwood 10-0
Two different Cubs pitchers combined to no-hit the Royals over six innings. Lynnwood pitcher Jace Hampson pitched four solid relief innings, allowing only one hit, one run, two walks and five strikeouts over four innings.
Records: Sedro Woolley 3-0; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 367-383
At Nile Golf Course, no details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, March 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
