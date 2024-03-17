High school sports roundup for March 15-16, 2024

Friday, March 15

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Holy Names 11-9 (8 innings)

Meadowdale’s Peyton Fry (center) and teammates celebrate a walk-off home run by Jaeden Sajec in the bottom of the eight inning for the win over Holy Names Academy at Meadowdale High School on Friday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale teammates greet junior right fielder Jaeden Sajec (8) at home plate after her three-run walk-off home run.
Meadowdale sophomore Hailey Bernards throws to first base after fielding a ground ball at third.
The Mavs catcher, junior Peyton Fry (right), tags a Holy Names Academy runner at the plate.
Meadowdale freshman Hallie Weeks (13) stretches for the ball at first base to narrowly get the runner out.
Meadowdale sophomore Mackenzie Kim (right) tracks a pitch.
Maverick junior pitcher Olivia Feistel pitched a complete game for the win.

Jaeden Sajec capped off an outstanding performance by hitting a walk-off, game-winning home run in the eighth inning to give the Mavericks their first win of the season. Sajec went three-for-four with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI.

Meadowdale hitting:
Analise Griffiths: 1 for 5
Mia Cantu: 4 for 5, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 SB
Madison Mitchell: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Sophia Billy: 1 for 4
Olivia Feistel: R, RBI
Hallie Weeks: BB
Mackenzie Kim: RBI

Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: CG 8 IP, 5 K

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Holy Names 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ballard defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0

Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Bri Reyes: 1 for 2, BB
Delia Glover: 1 for 3
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3
Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 3

Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: CG 7 IP, 11 K

Ballard pitching:
Colette Howren: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1; Ballard 2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Glacier Peak; Monday March 18; 4 p.m.

Bellevue defeated Lynnwood 17-3 (6 innings)

Lynnwood hitting:
Olivia Michael: 2 for 4, 2B

Lynnwood pitching:
Kali McCloud: 8 K

Bellevue hitting:
Alexis DeBoer: 2 HR
Ava Warner: 4 H, HR

Records: Bellevue 1-2; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 25-2 (4 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2B, R
Maddie Jones: 1 for 2, SB
Renee Riggins: 1 for 2, R
Anna Marsh: 1 for 2
Mara Gooch: BB, SB

Records: Sedro Woolley 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bainbridge 4-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Jeremy Perreault: 4 IP, 0 R
Braeden Swan: 3 IP, H, 3 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ryan Sturgill: 2 H, R, RBI, 2 SB
Braden Davidson: H, R, SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Bainbridge 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs O’Dea; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Bannerwood Sports Park

Meadowdale defeated Ingraham 9-5

Meadowdale hitting:
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
Nicholas Zardis: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI, SF
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Daniel Smith: 1 for 4, 3 RBI
Charles Braithewaite: 1 for 1, RBI
Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB
Tristan Dodds: 0 for 1, BB, HBP, R
Jayda Costa: 1 for 3, R
Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, BB, R, RBI
Andre Titus: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Meadowdale pitching:
Andrew Wells: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Charles Braithewaite: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K
Anthony Scholl: 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K

Records: Meadowdale 3-0; Ingraham 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Ballard; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Whitman Middle School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak
No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Bothell
No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Arlington; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday March 16

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

Meadowdale junior CJ Obieze (21) celebrates his second goal in a conference game against Cedarcrest at Edmonds Stadium on Saturday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Mav senior Kellen Pack pushes the ball upfield against Cedarcrest on Saturday.
Meadowdale junior Abdou Fatty (23) heads the ball against Cedarcrest.
Junior midfielder Maximo Falagan scored a goal off a free kick to put the Mavs up 2-0 in the second half Saturday.
Jeriel Dao (22) defends in front of the Meadowdale goal.
A shot by CJ Obieze in the second half gets by the Cedarcrest goalkeeper to put Meadowdale up 3-0.

Meadowdale goal scorers:
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
* One goal was an own goal off a Cedarcrest player

Meadowdale shutout goalkeeper:
Colin Jones

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Cedarcrest 0-2, 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 5-2

Lynnwood goals:
Amaru Sialer (2)
Henry Torres
Oscar Celestino
Kaden Olazabal

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-2, 0-3
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 0-0

See game story and photos here.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-0; Shorecrest 1-0-1, 1-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Cascade goal:
Carter Gay

Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1-0, 1-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and Field

Chuck Randall Invitational
at Arlington High School

Girls Team Scores:
1. Arlington 159
2. Glacier Peak 143
3. Burlington-Edison 98.5
4. Stanwood 90.5
T5. Edmonds-Woodway 66
T5. Sedro Woolley 66
7. Squalicum 41
8. Marysville Pilchuck 33

Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 196
2. Glacier Peak 115.5
3. Burlington-Edison 78
T4. Edmonds-Woodway 65
T4. Stanwood 65
6. Sedro-Woolley 62.5
7. Marysville Pilchuck 43
8. Squalicum 34

For full event results, click here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529251/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 21; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bear Relays
at Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia

Team Scores:
1. Olympia 172
2. South Kitsap 108
3. WF West 92
4. Bremerton 82
5. Lynnwood 59
6. Auburn 46
7. Franklin Pierce 36

For full event results, click here:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/536290/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Lakeside and Shorewood; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Seattle Academy Relays (24 schools, including Mountlake Terrace High School)
at West Seattle Stadium

Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/524122/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cedarcrest and Kamiak; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

