High school sports roundup for March 15-16, 2024

Friday, March 15

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Holy Names 11-9 (8 innings)

Jaeden Sajec capped off an outstanding performance by hitting a walk-off, game-winning home run in the eighth inning to give the Mavericks their first win of the season. Sajec went three-for-four with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI.

Meadowdale hitting:

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 5

Mia Cantu: 4 for 5, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 SB

Madison Mitchell: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Sophia Billy: 1 for 4

Olivia Feistel: R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: BB

Mackenzie Kim: RBI

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: CG 8 IP, 5 K

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Holy Names 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ballard defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Bri Reyes: 1 for 2, BB

Delia Glover: 1 for 3

Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3

Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 3

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: CG 7 IP, 11 K

Ballard pitching:

Colette Howren: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1; Ballard 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Glacier Peak; Monday March 18; 4 p.m.

Bellevue defeated Lynnwood 17-3 (6 innings)

Lynnwood hitting:

Olivia Michael: 2 for 4, 2B

Lynnwood pitching:

Kali McCloud: 8 K

Bellevue hitting:

Alexis DeBoer: 2 HR

Ava Warner: 4 H, HR

Records: Bellevue 1-2; Lynnwood 1-2

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 25-2 (4 innings)

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2B, R

Maddie Jones: 1 for 2, SB

Renee Riggins: 1 for 2, R

Anna Marsh: 1 for 2

Mara Gooch: BB, SB

Records: Sedro Woolley 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bainbridge 4-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: 4 IP, 0 R

Braeden Swan: 3 IP, H, 3 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ryan Sturgill: 2 H, R, RBI, 2 SB

Braden Davidson: H, R, SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Bainbridge 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs O’Dea; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Bannerwood Sports Park

Meadowdale defeated Ingraham 9-5

Meadowdale hitting:

Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Nicholas Zardis: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI, SF

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Daniel Smith: 1 for 4, 3 RBI

Charles Braithewaite: 1 for 1, RBI

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB

Tristan Dodds: 0 for 1, BB, HBP, R

Jayda Costa: 1 for 3, R

Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, BB, R, RBI

Andre Titus: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Meadowdale pitching:

Andrew Wells: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Charles Braithewaite: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K

Anthony Scholl: 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K

Records: Meadowdale 3-0; Ingraham 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Ballard; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Whitman Middle School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Bothell

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Arlington; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.

Saturday March 16

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

Meadowdale goal scorers:

C.J. Obeize

Maximo Falagan

* One goal was an own goal off a Cedarcrest player

Meadowdale shutout goalkeeper:

Colin Jones

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Cedarcrest 0-2, 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 5-2

Lynnwood goals:

Amaru Sialer (2)

Henry Torres

Oscar Celestino

Kaden Olazabal

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-2, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 0-0

See game story and photos here.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-0; Shorecrest 1-0-1, 1-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Cascade goal:

Carter Gay

Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1-0, 1-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and Field

Chuck Randall Invitational

at Arlington High School

Girls Team Scores:

1. Arlington 159

2. Glacier Peak 143

3. Burlington-Edison 98.5

4. Stanwood 90.5

T5. Edmonds-Woodway 66

T5. Sedro Woolley 66

7. Squalicum 41

8. Marysville Pilchuck 33

Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 196

2. Glacier Peak 115.5

3. Burlington-Edison 78

T4. Edmonds-Woodway 65

T4. Stanwood 65

6. Sedro-Woolley 62.5

7. Marysville Pilchuck 43

8. Squalicum 34

For full event results, click here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529251/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 21; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bear Relays

at Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia

Team Scores:

1. Olympia 172

2. South Kitsap 108

3. WF West 92

4. Bremerton 82

5. Lynnwood 59

6. Auburn 46

7. Franklin Pierce 36

For full event results, click here:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/536290/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Lakeside and Shorewood; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Seattle Academy Relays (24 schools, including Mountlake Terrace High School)

at West Seattle Stadium

Click below for event results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/524122/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cedarcrest and Kamiak; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits