High school sports roundup for March 15-16, 2024

Friday, March 15
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Holy Names 11-9 (8 innings)
Jaeden Sajec capped off an outstanding performance by hitting a walk-off, game-winning home run in the eighth inning to give the Mavericks their first win of the season. Sajec went three-for-four with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI.
Meadowdale hitting:
Analise Griffiths: 1 for 5
Mia Cantu: 4 for 5, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 SB
Madison Mitchell: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Sophia Billy: 1 for 4
Olivia Feistel: R, RBI
Hallie Weeks: BB
Mackenzie Kim: RBI
Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: CG 8 IP, 5 K
Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Holy Names 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Ballard defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-0
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Bri Reyes: 1 for 2, BB
Delia Glover: 1 for 3
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3
Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 3
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: CG 7 IP, 11 K
Ballard pitching:
Colette Howren: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1; Ballard 2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Glacier Peak; Monday March 18; 4 p.m.
Bellevue defeated Lynnwood 17-3 (6 innings)
Lynnwood hitting:
Olivia Michael: 2 for 4, 2B
Lynnwood pitching:
Kali McCloud: 8 K
Bellevue hitting:
Alexis DeBoer: 2 HR
Ava Warner: 4 H, HR
Records: Bellevue 1-2; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.
Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 25-2 (4 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2B, R
Maddie Jones: 1 for 2, SB
Renee Riggins: 1 for 2, R
Anna Marsh: 1 for 2
Mara Gooch: BB, SB
Records: Sedro Woolley 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Bainbridge 4-3
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Jeremy Perreault: 4 IP, 0 R
Braeden Swan: 3 IP, H, 3 R
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Ryan Sturgill: 2 H, R, RBI, 2 SB
Braden Davidson: H, R, SB
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Bainbridge 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs O’Dea; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Bannerwood Sports Park
Meadowdale defeated Ingraham 9-5
Meadowdale hitting:
Nolan Webster: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
Nicholas Zardis: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI, SF
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Daniel Smith: 1 for 4, 3 RBI
Charles Braithewaite: 1 for 1, RBI
Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB
Tristan Dodds: 0 for 1, BB, HBP, R
Jayda Costa: 1 for 3, R
Andrew Wells: 1 for 1, BB, R, RBI
Andre Titus: 0 for 2, BB, R, RBI
Meadowdale pitching:
Andrew Wells: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Charles Braithewaite: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K
Anthony Scholl: 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K
Records: Meadowdale 3-0; Ingraham 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Ballard; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Whitman Middle School
Girls Tennis
Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Bothell
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Arlington; Monday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.
Saturday March 16
Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
Meadowdale goal scorers:
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
* One goal was an own goal off a Cedarcrest player
Meadowdale shutout goalkeeper:
Colin Jones
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1, 1-2; Cedarcrest 0-2, 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 5-2
Lynnwood goals:
Amaru Sialer (2)
Henry Torres
Oscar Celestino
Kaden Olazabal
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-2, 0-3
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorecrest 0-0
See game story and photos here.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-0; Shorecrest 1-0-1, 1-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Cascade goal:
Carter Gay
Records (league and overall): Cascade 1-1-0, 1-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Track and Field
Chuck Randall Invitational
at Arlington High School
Girls Team Scores:
1. Arlington 159
2. Glacier Peak 143
3. Burlington-Edison 98.5
4. Stanwood 90.5
T5. Edmonds-Woodway 66
T5. Sedro Woolley 66
7. Squalicum 41
8. Marysville Pilchuck 33
Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 196
2. Glacier Peak 115.5
3. Burlington-Edison 78
T4. Edmonds-Woodway 65
T4. Stanwood 65
6. Sedro-Woolley 62.5
7. Marysville Pilchuck 43
8. Squalicum 34
For full event results, click here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529251/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 21; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Bear Relays
at Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
Team Scores:
1. Olympia 172
2. South Kitsap 108
3. WF West 92
4. Bremerton 82
5. Lynnwood 59
6. Auburn 46
7. Franklin Pierce 36
For full event results, click here:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/536290/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Lakeside and Shorewood; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Seattle Academy Relays (24 schools, including Mountlake Terrace High School)
at West Seattle Stadium
Click below for event results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/524122/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cedarcrest and Kamiak; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Mariner High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
