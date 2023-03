High school sports roundup for March 14-15, 2023

March 14

Girls tennis

Bothell defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Khushi Singh (B) defeated Hannah Douglas 6-0, 6-0

Alannah Sandine (B) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-3, 6-2

Amy Bian (B) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-0

Saanvi Subramaniar (B) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Sophia Hill/Yurina Tamura (B) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-2

Kallen Lunde/Trisha Pokkuluri (B) defeated Jordan Quinones/Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-3, 6-0

Isla Smith/Jesslynne Lam (B) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Alexis Williams (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Glacier Peak; Friday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys golf

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 165-174

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, Kamiak and South Whidbey; Monday, March 20: 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Club

March 15

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 14-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Braden Thompson- 3 IP, H, 0 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Ryan Melgardshagen- 2 RBI

Ethan Swenson- 2 R, 2 RBI

Riley Norton- 2 R, 2 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Marysville Getchell 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 2-1

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Roosevelt 1-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Ballard; Friday, March 17; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Lukas Wanke- 4 IP, 0 R, 5 K

Drew Warner- 3 IP, 2 H

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Drew Warner- 1 for 3, R

Luke Boland- 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-2; Ingraham 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Bishop Blanchet defeated Lynnwood 5-1

No details reported

Records: Bishop Blanchet 3-0; Lynnwood 1-1

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Friday, March 17; 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bishop Blanchet 6-5

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson- 2.2 IP, 0 H 0 R

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn- 2B, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert- 2B, 2 RBI

Amaya Johnson- 2 for 3, RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Bishop Blanchet 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Sedro Woolley defeated Lynnwood 15-4

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Ashara Taylor- 2 for 3, 2B, RBI

Nyree Johnson- 2B, RBI

Mirelia Vazquez- 1 for 1, RBI

Brier Knoth- 2B

Records: Sedro Woolley 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Bellevue; Friday, March 17; 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 257-269

At Nile Golf Course

Top 5 individual finishers:

1. Allison Dumo (MT) 50

2. Allison Richards (EW) 59

3. Ava Rector (EW) 64

4. Sadie Parker (MT) 66

5. Joanna Renico Graddon (MT) 68

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 22; 30 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course

Boys golf

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 160-207

At Walter Hall Golf Course

No other details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest

No details reported

Edmonds Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

