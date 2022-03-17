High school sports roundup for March 16, 2022

Boys Baseball

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 8-3

Meadowdale highlights:
Tyler Brummitt- HR

Records: Snohomish 3-0; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday March 18; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Wodway defeated Shorewood 3-0 

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Andrew Montero 2
Anand Raghu 1

Edmonds Woodway assists:
Victor Ibarra 1
Ryan Hanby 1

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Gabe Wilhelm 15 saves

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1; Shorewood 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Shorecrest goals:
Roland Ngo
Gavin VandenBerg

Shorecrest assists:
Mason Dougherty
Ayden Blumhagen

Shorecrest shutout:
Vito Nith

Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Archbishop Murphy goals:
Gabe Herrera
Sean Balen

Archbishop Murphy assists:
Anthony Veneziani
Zach Mohr

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys Golf

Cedarcrest vs Edmonds-Woodway at Nile Golf Course

No details reported

Shorewood vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits

