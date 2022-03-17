High school sports roundup for March 16, 2022

Boys Baseball
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 8-3
Meadowdale highlights:
Tyler Brummitt- HR
Records: Snohomish 3-0; Meadowdale 0-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday March 18; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Wodway defeated Shorewood 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Andrew Montero 2
Anand Raghu 1
Edmonds Woodway assists:
Victor Ibarra 1
Ryan Hanby 1
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Gabe Wilhelm 15 saves
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1; Shorewood 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Shorecrest goals:
Roland Ngo
Gavin VandenBerg
Shorecrest assists:
Mason Dougherty
Ayden Blumhagen
Shorecrest shutout:
Vito Nith
Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Gabe Herrera
Sean Balen
Archbishop Murphy assists:
Anthony Veneziani
Zach Mohr
Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
No details reported
Records: Cedarcrest 1-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday March 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Boys Golf
Cedarcrest vs Edmonds-Woodway at Nile Golf Course
No details reported
Shorewood vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported
— Compiled by Steve Willits
