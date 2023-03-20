HIgh school sports roundup for March 17-18, 2023

Saturday, March 18
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 2-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals- Victor Ibarra and Isaac Parreno
Edmonds-Woodway assists- Edgar Cabrera and Ben Hanson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-0, 2-0-1; Shorecrest 1-1-0, 1-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-0; Snohomish 0-2-0, 0-2-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale tied Cedarcrest 2-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 0-1-1, 0-2-1; Cedarcrest 0-1-1, 0-1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace tied Cascade 4-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0-1, 1-0-1; Cascade 0-1-1, 0-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Eastlake; Monday, March 20; 7:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Chuck Randall Invite
At Arlington High School
Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 247.5
2. Glacier Peak 90
3. Sedro-Woolley 84
4. Burlington-Edison 74
5. Squalicum 68
6. Stanwood 38.5
7. Edmonds-Woodway 38
8. Marysville Pilchuck 22
Girls Team Scores:
1. Stanwood 126.5
2. Glacier Peak 120
3. Arlington 115
4. Sedro-Woolley 91
5. Burlington-Edison 88.5
6. Edmonds-Woodway 68
7. Squalicum 52
8. Marysville Pilchuck 40
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, March 23; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Friday March 17
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Ballard 3-2
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Ballard 1-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Lake Stevens scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in a come-from-behind win over Lynnwood. Bryce Moser walked with the bases loaded to force in the game’s final run.
Jace Hampson pitched six strong innings for the Royals, allowing only one earned run on two hits, zero walks and 13 strikeouts. Hampson also went one-for-one at the plate with a double and three walks.
Records: Lake Stevens 3-0; Lynnwood 1-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Softball
Lynnwood defeated Bellevue 8-7
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Bellevue 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Holy Names defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records: Holy Names 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Allie Jansen (GP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0
Maddy Heningsen (GP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-0
Sara Pena (GP) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-4
Tiffany Baet (GP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Kayla Long/Annabelle Nicoletti (GP) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-0, 6-1
Becky Stutzman/Kay Mangkasrkeo (GP) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-0, 6-0
Kate Winkler/Georgia Fraser (GP) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Lexi Williams (L) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)
Lynnwood next match: at Marysville-Getchell; Monday, March 20; 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Girls
Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 108-41
Boys
Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 122-33
— Compiled by Steve Willits
