High school sports roundup for March 17, 2021

Cross Country

Lynnwood at Glacier Peak

Glacier Peak High School

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Glacier Peak 26

Lynnwood 33

Individual Times

1. Levi Nichols (GP) 18:40

2. Matthew Mason (L) 19:00

3. Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 19:03

4. Joachim Jakuc (GP) 19:20

5. Anthony Chambers (L) 20:08

6. Jackson Fahey (GP) 21:30

7. Marcus Rodriguez (GP) 22:08

8. Ian Skrinde (GP) 22:40

9. Charlie Roberts (GP) 22:54

10. Alexander Healey (GP) 22:57

11. Jacob Watson (GP) 22:58

12. Andrew Leffingwell (GP) 23:02

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Individual Times

1. Adisen Stratton (GP) 21:02

2. Rachel Elliott (L) 23:16

3. Lillian Downs (GP) 23:37

4. Donna Marie Harris (L) 25:12

5. Marin Waldo (GP) 26:19

6. Karla Navarro (L) 28:09

7. Katherine Streissguth (GP) 29:58

8. Helen Stearley (L) 30:27

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cedarcrest vs Meadowdale

Lynndale Park, Lynnwood

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 18

Cedarcrest 45

Individual Times

1. Jameson Jones (M) 16:58

2. Dillion Josafat (M) 17:16

3. Charlie Stainaker (CC) 17:27

4. Thomas Stancik (M) 17:48

5. Clifford Knechtel (M) 18:10

6. Noah Petroff-Howarth (M) 18:29

7. Max Britton (M) 18:30

8. Zachary Sinnes (M) 18:51

9. Tyler Scott (CC) 19:00

10. Zach Conway (CC) 19:06

11. Finlay Pudwill (CC) 19:09

12. Peter Essex (CC) 19:31

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 24

Cedarcrest 31

Individual Times

1. Sonja Blycker (CC) 16:08

2. Gia Powell (M) 18:03

3. Payton Conover (M) 19:20

4. Sonja Amy (M) 19:30

5. Sierra Swart (CC) 19:46

6. Bailey Perin (CC) 19:51

7. Clara Schmidt (M) 20:02

8. Annalisa Grant (M) 20:09

9. Cassidy Moon (CC) 20:11

10. Elise Luoto (CC) 20:13

11. Anne Iliff (M) 20:38

12. Sidney Wright (M) 20:46

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park in Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Shorecrest

Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 24

Shorecrest 34

Individual Times

1. Luke Schmidt (SC) 16:53

2. Josiah Ponton (EW) 17:21

3. Connor Bryan (EW) 17:28

4. Dillion Sackett (EW) 18:06

5. Rory O’Brien (SC) 18:31

6. Thomas Rhodes (SC) 18:36

7. Nathan Smith (EW) 19:09

8. Alphonse Mennano (EW) 19:12

9. Samuel Thompson (EW) 19:14

10. Luke Smith (SC) 19:43

11. Matthew LaCambra (EW) 20:17

12. Diego Reed (SC) 21:24

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 18

Shorecrest 43

Individual Times

1. Jemma Willcox (EW) 20:31

2. Stella Smith (EW) 22:19

3. Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 22:21

4. Naomi Kolmer (SC) 23:15

5. Martina Landa (EW) 23:23

6. Ana Scott (SC) 23:30

7. Jillian Beam (EW) 23:34

8. Ella Suico (EW) 24:02

9. Isabel Hatzenbeier (EW) 24:09

10. Hana Butler (SC) 24:33

11. Helena Abiye (EW) 24:43

12. Fatima Camara (SC) 24:52

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park in Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

Hamlin Park, Shoreline

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Shorewood 16

Mountlake Terrace 44

Individual Times

1. Keiyu Mamiya (SW) 14:36

2. Luke Gillingham (SW) 14:56

3. Luca Fenlason (SW) 15:22

4. Joshua Fahey (SW) 15:28

5. Tod Gil Harris (MT) 15:31

6. Julian Larson (SW) 15:40

7. Christian Cox (MT) 15:45

8. Finn DeLaChapelle (SW) 15:48

9. Carter Middleton (MT) 16:03

10. Ian McArthur (SW) 16:04

11. Kai Hinch (MT) 16:07

12. Jack Bode (MT) 16:26

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Shorewood 17

Mountlake Terrace 44

Individual Times

1. Rowan Casselman (SW) 16:11

2. Kyla Johnson (SW) 17:51

3. Yubi Mamiya (SW) 18:01

4. Sawyer Whiting (SW) 18:58

5. Elise Foot Puchalski (MT) 19:04

6. Sadie Sadler (MT) 19:47

7. Hannah Woodard (SW) 19:51

8. Joey Wu (SW) 19:57

9. Si Tong Lu (SW) 20:08

10. Sabine Dolan Gaschignard (SW) 20:44

11. Olivia Wilde (SW) 20:50

12. Nina Dodgin (MT) 20:54

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday March 24; 3:45 p.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Boys Tennis

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Aaron Lee (K) defeated Yili Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-1

Josh Lee (K) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-0, 6-2

Muhammad Putra (K) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-3, 6-0

Muhammad Khairullah (K) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Chris Choi/Erik Lee (K) defeated Dara Jahanpanah/Andrea Karnikis (M) 6-3, 6-1

Jongshun Lee/Kaleb Pang (K) defeated Alex Lee/Jake Britton (M) 6-3, 6-1

Patrick McCullough/Zach Bonnsripisal (K) defeated Tristan Angeles/Daniel Lee (M) 6-1, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday March 23;3:30 at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Sam Yu (L) defeated Markus Nelson (MT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Kai Magbuhat (MT) defeated Titus Lu (L) 7-5, 6-2

Nathaniel Ballard (MT) defeated Andy Ho (L) 7-6, 6-1

Aden Le (MT) defeated Adam Skraban (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MT) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 7-6, 1-6, 6-1

Trace Fagan/ Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Matthew Ruiz/Joey McClellen (L) 3-6, 6-1, (10-7)

Kien Nguyen/Ben Ketchum (MT) defeated Jace Latimer/Eric Phan (L) 6-3, 7-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday March 23; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday March 23; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Kevin Tran (M) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Jesus Rangel (M) 6-2, 6-0

Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Joseph Na (M) 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Park (EW) defeated Landon Manoppo (M) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Dennis Pham/William T (M) 6-0, 6-0

Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Shakeel Khan/Itzuck T (M) 6-0, 6-0

Jackson Fritz/Will Bates (EW) defeated Spiro Kafkilidis/Brandon McElhoe (M) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday March 23; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits