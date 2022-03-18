High school sports roundup for March 17, 2022

Boys Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 11-1 (6 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Cody Snow: 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: HR, 2B, 3 RBI
Adison Mattix: 2B, 2 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 2, 2 RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Getchell 1-1
Juanita defeated Lynnwood 7-3
No details reported
Records: Juanita 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.