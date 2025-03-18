High school sports roundup for March 17, 2025

Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 18-6
Edmonds-Woodway lineup:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R
Ellie Alderson: BB, R
Ella Campbell: 4 for 4, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 1, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Helena Marsh: 2 for 2, BB, HBP, R, 2 RBI
Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI
Mara Gooch: 1 for 4, R
Abby Tracy: 2 for 2, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB, SAC,
Charlotte Hupf: 2 R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 4 IP, 4 K
Helena Marsh: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Cascade hitting highlights:
Izzi Whittle: BB, 3B, 3 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0; Cascade 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 21-2
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Emme Witter: HR
Aaliyah Shafer: 3 for 5, 3 R, 2 RBI
Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:
Emme Witter: 2.2 IP, 0 R, 6 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Olivia Michaels: HR
Records: Marysville Getchell 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Ingraham; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Juanita defeated Meadowdale 12-0
No details reported
Records: Juanita 1-1; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Baseball
Lakewood defeated Lynnwood 21-4
Lakewood hitting highlights:
Drew Egger: 5 for 6, 3 RBI
Caden Hayes: 4 for 5, BB, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Aiden Jones: 3 H, 5 RBI
Dylan Wolfe: BB, 3 H, 3 RBI
Evan Egger: 2B, 2 RBI
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Isaac Popich: 2 H, RBI
Records: Lakewood 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday, March 19; 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0
Jackson hitting highlights:
Quinten Johns: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI
Gavin Clark: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jackson pitching highlights:
Quinten Johns: 5 IP, 0 R
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Charlie Schofield: 2 for 3
Records: Jackson 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Seattle Prep; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
at Walter Hall Golf Course
Team scores:
1. Archbishop Murph 164
2. Shorewood 169
3. Meadowdale 171
4. Edmonds-Woodway 178
5. Shorecrest 188
6. Lynnwood 199
7. Mountlake Terrace 215
Top individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva 37 (Meadowdale)
T2. Jack Duffy 38 (Archbishop Murphy)
T2. Chase Hanby 38 (Shorewood)
4. Rush Bradley 39 (Archbishop Murphy)
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs King’s; Monday, March 24; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale next match: Wesco 2A/3A South (Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood); Thursday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Juanita at Meadowdale
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: at Monroe; Tuesday, March 18; 3:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.