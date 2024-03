High school sports roundup for March 18, 2024

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 6-1

Singles:

Rose Tulga (L) defeated Brooke Nuttal (MG) 6-4,6-1

Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Emily Tran (MG) 6-3, 7-5

Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Alyanna Curtodio (MG) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

Adeline Tran (L) defeated Dina Garcia Vazquez (MG) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Amy Peterson/Hallie Peterson (MG) defeated Aya Nakano/Victoria Turangan (L) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) defeated Danica Dahlgren/Karina Szech (MG) 4-6, 7-5, 10-6

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Felicity So/Lauren Hoffer (MG) 6-1, 4-6, 11-9

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, March 20; 3:30 p.m.

Everett defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Aimelie Hovde-Girard (E) 6-0, 6-4

Avery Nasin (E) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-2, 7-5

Emilia Regan Bone (E) defeated Emie Sheperd (M) 6-3, 7-5

Aki Sano (M) defeated Dillon Sparling (E) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Linnea Hogan/Angelina Moiseyev (E) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) 6-0, 6-4

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Rosie Stilwell/Savannah Hopkins (E) 6-4, 7-5

Avery Hammer/Sienna Kuehn (E) defeated Helena Prayogo/Alex Nguyen (M) 6-4, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Elle Aalbu (A) 6-1, 6-1

Brooke Klein (A) defeated Fio Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Grace Armes (A) 7-5, 6-3

Avery Head (A) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Haylie Angel/Zella Finnesand (A) defeated Tramanh Ho/Katelyn Thomas (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Armes/Aleah Barnett (A) defeated Clara Loveless/Ninjin Naranbaatar (MT) 6-3,6-1

Audrey Marsh/Brielle Barnett (A) Ahna Elsberry/Abigail Setala (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Alyssa Carlson (S) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Halle Femrite (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Ryann Reep (S) defeated Lillie Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Emmy Mont (S) defeated Sophie Russell-Hoff (EW) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles:

Tessi Mumbuluma/Alissa Rautenberg (S) defeated Natalie Yockey/Meron Amha (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Darcy Brennan/Sidney Bates (EW) defeated Kenzie Alexander/Peyton Conger (S) 7-5, 6-3

Mylee Lacomb/Addy Bowie (S) defeated Riley Koenig/Daniella Caparasso (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday, March 20; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Golf

at Walter Hall Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Shorewood 169

2. Archbishop Murphy 170

3. Shorecrest 171

4. Meadowdale 173

5. Cedarcrest 179

6. Edmonds-Woodway 186

7. Mountlake Terrace 189

8 Lynnwood 204

Top individual scores:

T1. Jude Willcox (EW) 39

T1. Jack Duffy (AM) 39

T3. Tyler Looney (Mead) 40

T3. Andre Dean (SC) 40

T3. Brandon Myers (CC) 40

T6. Ian Ngethe (Mead) 41

T6. Rush Bradley (AM) 41

T6. Sam Kirch (SW) 41

T6. Tyson Lasconia (SC) 41

T6. Keldan Pablo (AM) 41

T6. Blake Puetz (SW) 41

Other Edmonds School District individual scores:

Ian O’Brien (MT) 43

Jason Davis (L) 44

Kyler Bishop (Mead) 45

Ronin West (Mead) 47

Ethan Dumo (MT) 47

Luke Wallace (MT) 47

Cooper Giles (EW) 48

Floyd Villanueza (Mead) 48

Nate Yglesias (EW) 49

Coleton Marshelak (EW) 50

Elijah Hershey (EW) 51

Angel Hernandez (L) 51

Luke Swenson (MT) 52

Connor Mccloud (L) 53

Jayse Fire (MT) 56

Ace Ponteleeff (EW) 56

Jayden He (L) 56

Parker Luczyk (Mead) 56

Chris Kim (L) 58

Josh Hill (MT) 62

John Lucas Manla (L) 71

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett, Jackson and Shorewood; Tuesday, March 19; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy, Everett and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, March 21; 1 p.m. at Legion Memoria Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday ,March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Baseball

Ballard defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Nolan Webster: 2 for 3, BB, R, SB

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, RBI, 2 SB

Cooper Kim: 2 for 4, 2 2B

Daniel Smith: 1 for 3, BB, SB

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, RBI, SF

Tristan Dodds: 1 for 3, BB

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, RBI

Andrew Wells: R

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Cooper Kim: 3 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Records: Ballard 2-2; Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.

O’Dea defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-4

Mountlake Terrace hitting stats:

Griffin Porter: 2 for 4, R

Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, SB

Braeden Swan: 1 for 3, 3B, R, SB

Records: O’Dea 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Softball

Glacier Peak defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1 (6)

Mountlake Terrace hitting stats:

Bri Reyes: 2 H

Ellie Gilbert: 2B

Evie Snow: H

Records: Glacier Peak 3-0; Mountlake Terrace0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday, March 21; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

