High school sports roundup for March 18, 2025

2 hours ago 9

Baseball

Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-5

Terrace junior Nate Brown swings and hits.
Terrace junior Jack Gripentrog pitches against Seattle Prep.
Charlie Schofield swings for Terrace.
Layton Rongholt pitches for Terrace.

Seattle Prep overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Mountlake Terrace in a non-conference showdown.

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Liam Moore: 1 for 2, 3B, 2 RBI

Nate Brown: 2 for 4, RBI

Records: Seattle Prep 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Thursday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Lower Woodland Park

Roosevelt defeated Meadowdale 5-4

Ben Webster stole home in the top of the seventh inning to give Meadowdale a 4-3 lead; however, Roosevelt scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the non-league matchup.

Records: Roosevelt 1-1; Meadowdale 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in overtime

Story here.

Warrior senior forward Joey Dornay (10) battles up high with Stormrays senior forward Matthew Bereket (7).
Warrior senior midfielder Jesus Ortiz-Suarez (15) mixes it up with Stormrays junior defender Meiron Bereket (4), working to turn a Stormrays advance.
Warrior senior midfielder and captain Ben Browne (6) drives a long pass up field.

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Friday, March 21; 7 p.m. 

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Meadowdale senior Charles Obieze (21) runs the ball downfield while pursued by Terrace’s Tyler Lee (14).
Terrace junior Jayden Rincon (20) shoots on Meadowdale’s goal.
Terrace senior Charles Bode (22) maneuvers away from Meadowdale opponents.
Meadowdale sophmore Caleb Wadde (16)l runs ahead of Terrace opponents.
Meadowdale junior Noe Pasillas (5) kicks the ball away from Terrace’s Nicholas Barushka.

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

Nicholas Barushka (unassisted)

Nickolas Portillo (assist: Nicholas Barushka)

Jayden Rincon (assist: Nicholas Barushka)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Jaeda Boomars (Monroe) 6-3, 6-1

Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Emersyn Hartway (Monroe) 6-4, 7-6

Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Keeley Reed (Monroe) 6-1, 6-1

Kyaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Madelyn Clark (Monroe) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Tanisha Segran/Emiko Spenger (Monroe) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) 6-0, 6-3

Eva Heit/Eliana Horner (Monroe) defeated Jackie Rochel/Saryna Moua (Mead) 6-3, 6-2

Rowyn Grant/Aline Gaspar-Lucas (Monroe) defeated Bella Partiddel Rosario/Umama Junejo (Mead) 6-0, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 206-241

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: Whidbey Shootout; Tuesday, March 25; 11 a.m. at Whidbey Golf Club

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME