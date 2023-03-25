High school sports roundup for March 23, 2023

Track and field

Everett/Lynnwood/Shorecrest

At Shoreline Stadium

Boys Team Scores:

Shorecrest 57

Everett 50

Lynnwood 38

Girls Team Scores:

Shorecrest 63

Lynnwood 45

Everett 42

Click here to see results from all events

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/488391/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Meadowdale- at Goddard Stadium

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood

At Edmonds Stadium

Boys Team Scores:

Shorewood 70

Edmonds-Woodway 42

Mountlake Terrace 39

Girls Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 71

Shorewood 60

Mountlake Terrace 28

Click here to see results for all events

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490658/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington and Everett; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Meadowdale/Mount Vernon

At Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 345

Edmonds-Woodway 365

Everett 412

Mount Vernon DNQ

Top 5 Individuals:

1. Jude Wilcox (EW) 79

2. Floyd Villanueva (Mead) 80

3. Ian Ngthe (Mead) 83

4. Oliver Honeycutt (Mead) 86

T5. Everett Horrocks (EW) 87

T5. Jackson Stahlecker (MV) 87

Next Match: Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale; Thursday, March 30; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0 (5 innings)

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Synclair Mawudeku and Ally Boulger: combined no hitter, 6 strikeouts

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Scarlette Chapman: 4 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Samantha Rohwer: 2 2B, 2 RBI

Aliya Boonsripal: 2 RBI

Records: Kamiak 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits