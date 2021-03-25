High school sports roundup for March 24, 2021

Cross Country

Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale

Lynndale Park, Lynnwood

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 25

Meadowdale 31

Individual Times

1. Connor Bryan (EW) 14:01

2. Deklund DeBell (M) 14:11

3. Josiah Ponton (EW) 14:16

4. Lance Broderhausen (M) 14:37

5. Dillion Sackett (EW) 15:00

6. Austin Seals (M) 15:20

7. Nathan Smith (EW) 15:37

8. Wyatt Waddell (M) 15:42.5

9. Samuel Thompson (EW) 15:42.9

10. Isaac Parreno (EW) 15:52

11. Cole More (M) 16:30

12. TJ North (M) 16:43

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 17

Meadowdale 45

Individual Times

1. Jemma Willcox (EW) 16:37

2. Stella Smith (EW) 17:49.4

3. Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 17:49.7

4. Gia Powell (M) 18:18

5. Martina Landa (EW) 18:42

6. Jillian Beam (EW) 19:08

7. Isabel Hatzenbeier (EW) 19:10

8. Payton Conover (M) 19:14

9. Ella Suico (EW) 19:43

10. Anne Iliff (M) 19:53.2

11. Annalisa Grant (M) 19:53.7

12. Helena Abiye (EW) 19:54

13. Clara Schmidt (M) 19:59

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Saturday March 27; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood

Lynnwood High School

2.5 Miles Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Archbishop Murphy 27

Lynnwood 28

Individual Times

1. Bo Carlton (AM) 13:37

2. Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 14:04

3. Matthew Mason (L) 14:07

4. Anthony Chambers (L) 15:09

5. Kirk Shelton (AM) 16:11

6. Brooks Salopek (AM) 16:27

7. Gavin Turk (AM) 17:01

8. Blake Coleman (AM) 17:05

9. Adrian Seeber (L) 18:15

10. Logan Hutchins (L) 18:37

11. Elliot Montoya (AM) 18:58

12. Nathaniel Wilder (L) 25:42

13. Elisha Abuhanna (L) 26:06

2.5 Miles Girls Varsity

Individual Times

1. Rachel Elliott (L) 17:13

2. Donna Marie Harris (L) 18:34

3. Kathryn Potter (L) 18:45

4. Emily Olson (AM) 19:12

5. Karla Navarro (L) 20:28

6. Meghan Nilson (AM) 28:44

7. Theresa Phillips (AM) 31:49

Lynnwood next meet: at Meadowdale; Saturday March 27; 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest vs Mountlake Terrace

Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace

5,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Cedarcrest 15

Mountlake Terrace 45

Individual Times

1. John Meier (CC) 17:27.0

2. London Haley (CC) 17:27.3

3. Nate Bergman (CC) 17:53

4. Ian Harper (CC) 18:53

5. Trail Sammarco (CC) 18:56

6. Mason McCann (CC) 18:57

7. Carter Middleton (MT) 19:20

8. Christian Cox (MT) 19:26.4

9. Kai Hinch (MT) 19:26.7

10. Tod Gil Harris (MT) 19:31

11. Jasper Sims (MT) 19:54

12. Lukas White (CC) 20:08

5,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Cedarcrest 16

Mountlake Terrace 43

Individual Times

1. Sonja Blycker (CC) 20:40

2. Avery Zlateff (CC) 20:46

3. Bailey Perin (CC) 22:55

4. Sierra Swart (CC) 23:15

5. Elise Foot Puchalski (MT) 23:36

6. Elise Luoto (CC) 24:15.2

7. Cassidy Moon (CC) 24:15.6

8. Sadie Sadler (MT) 25:05

9. Jolie Davison (MT) 25:24

10. Nina Dodgin (MT) 25:46

11. Jazmyn Wolfe (MT) 25:50

12. Dalia Asgedom (MT) 27:49

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Saturday March 27; 9:30 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-20, 25-16, 25-21

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Kaddy Kongira 8 kills

Emma Shogren 5 kills

Maggie McGinness 21 assists, 3 aces

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sarah McArthur 7 kills, 10 digs

Surina Soumpholphakdy 22 digs

Hannah Johnson 7 kills, 3 blocks

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-2; Lynnwood 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Monday March 29; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Monday March 29; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-11, 25-20, 25-20

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Kaitlyn Scott 6 kills, 12 digs

Kayla Bentosino 8 digs

Audrey Coon 3 kills, 4 digs

Tessa Overleese 25 assists

Kiana Hincklye 12 kills, 13 digs

Ellie Lombard 10 kills, 7 blocks

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-0; Meadowdale 5-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Monday March 29; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Monday March 29; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits