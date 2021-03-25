High school sports roundup for March 24, 2021

Cross Country
Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale
Lynndale Park, Lynnwood
4,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 25
Meadowdale 31
Individual Times
1. Connor Bryan (EW) 14:01
2. Deklund DeBell (M) 14:11
3. Josiah Ponton (EW) 14:16
4. Lance Broderhausen (M) 14:37
5. Dillion Sackett (EW) 15:00
6. Austin Seals (M) 15:20
7. Nathan Smith (EW) 15:37
8. Wyatt Waddell (M) 15:42.5
9. Samuel Thompson (EW) 15:42.9
10. Isaac Parreno (EW) 15:52
11. Cole More (M) 16:30
12. TJ North (M) 16:43
4,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 17
Meadowdale 45
Individual Times
1. Jemma Willcox (EW) 16:37
2. Stella Smith (EW) 17:49.4
3. Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 17:49.7
4. Gia Powell (M) 18:18
5. Martina Landa (EW) 18:42
6. Jillian Beam (EW) 19:08
7. Isabel Hatzenbeier (EW) 19:10
8. Payton Conover (M) 19:14
9. Ella Suico (EW) 19:43
10. Anne Iliff (M) 19:53.2
11. Annalisa Grant (M) 19:53.7
12. Helena Abiye (EW) 19:54
13. Clara Schmidt (M) 19:59
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Saturday March 27; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood
Lynnwood High School
2.5 Miles Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Archbishop Murphy 27
Lynnwood 28
Individual Times
1. Bo Carlton (AM) 13:37
2. Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 14:04
3. Matthew Mason (L) 14:07
4. Anthony Chambers (L) 15:09
5. Kirk Shelton (AM) 16:11
6. Brooks Salopek (AM) 16:27
7. Gavin Turk (AM) 17:01
8. Blake Coleman (AM) 17:05
9. Adrian Seeber (L) 18:15
10. Logan Hutchins (L) 18:37
11. Elliot Montoya (AM) 18:58
12. Nathaniel Wilder (L) 25:42
13. Elisha Abuhanna (L) 26:06
2.5 Miles Girls Varsity
Individual Times
1. Rachel Elliott (L) 17:13
2. Donna Marie Harris (L) 18:34
3. Kathryn Potter (L) 18:45
4. Emily Olson (AM) 19:12
5. Karla Navarro (L) 20:28
6. Meghan Nilson (AM) 28:44
7. Theresa Phillips (AM) 31:49
Lynnwood next meet: at Meadowdale; Saturday March 27; 7 p.m.
Cedarcrest vs Mountlake Terrace
Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace
5,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 15
Mountlake Terrace 45
Individual Times
1. John Meier (CC) 17:27.0
2. London Haley (CC) 17:27.3
3. Nate Bergman (CC) 17:53
4. Ian Harper (CC) 18:53
5. Trail Sammarco (CC) 18:56
6. Mason McCann (CC) 18:57
7. Carter Middleton (MT) 19:20
8. Christian Cox (MT) 19:26.4
9. Kai Hinch (MT) 19:26.7
10. Tod Gil Harris (MT) 19:31
11. Jasper Sims (MT) 19:54
12. Lukas White (CC) 20:08
5,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 16
Mountlake Terrace 43
Individual Times
1. Sonja Blycker (CC) 20:40
2. Avery Zlateff (CC) 20:46
3. Bailey Perin (CC) 22:55
4. Sierra Swart (CC) 23:15
5. Elise Foot Puchalski (MT) 23:36
6. Elise Luoto (CC) 24:15.2
7. Cassidy Moon (CC) 24:15.6
8. Sadie Sadler (MT) 25:05
9. Jolie Davison (MT) 25:24
10. Nina Dodgin (MT) 25:46
11. Jazmyn Wolfe (MT) 25:50
12. Dalia Asgedom (MT) 27:49
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Saturday March 27; 9:30 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-0
25-20, 25-16, 25-21
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Kaddy Kongira 8 kills
Emma Shogren 5 kills
Maggie McGinness 21 assists, 3 aces
Lynnwood individual stats:
Sarah McArthur 7 kills, 10 digs
Surina Soumpholphakdy 22 digs
Hannah Johnson 7 kills, 3 blocks
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-2; Lynnwood 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Monday March 29; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Monday March 29; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-11, 25-20, 25-20
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Kaitlyn Scott 6 kills, 12 digs
Kayla Bentosino 8 digs
Audrey Coon 3 kills, 4 digs
Tessa Overleese 25 assists
Kiana Hincklye 12 kills, 13 digs
Ellie Lombard 10 kills, 7 blocks
Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-0; Meadowdale 5-3
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Monday March 29; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Kamiak; Monday March 29; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.