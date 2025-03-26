High school sports roundup for March 24, 2025

Softball
Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 13-3 (5 innings)
Granite Falls hitting highlights:
Addison Haverfield: 3 for 3, HR, 4 RBI
Charlee Rohn: HR
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Olivia Michaels: R
Lanah Palumbo: R
Briar Knoth: R
Records: Granite Falls 1-0; Lynnwood 1-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-6
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Evie Snow: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Hailey Taron: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 2, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, 2 R
Brielle Contreras: 1 for 3, RBI
Bri Reyes: BB, R
Jordyn Stokes: BB, R
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Charlotte Snook: 12 K
Shorecrest hitting highlights:
Riu Hanrahan: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 R
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 0-1, 3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-1
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 4, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 2, 2 R, SB
Sophia Billy: 2 for 3, R, RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI
Zoe De Mello: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 7 IP CG, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:
Aaliyah Shafer: 13 K
Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Marysville Getchell 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Jackson; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m.
Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-2
Glacier Peak hitting highlights:
Alexis Garcia: 2 for 4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB
Briannica Titus: 3 for 4, R, RBI
Sammie Christensen: 2 for 2, 2 RBI
Morgan Udy: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI
Emma Hirshon: 1 for 4, 2 RBI
Glacier Peak pitching highlights:
Emma Hirshorn: CG, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2, R
Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, RBI
Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, 2B
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 3
Madeline Jones: 1 for 3
Catie Ingalls: R, SB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, K
Records: Glacier Peak 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-1, 6-2
Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 7-5, 6-2
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-3, 6-1
Daniella Capanoso (EW) defeated Kyaiyah Un (M) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
Emie Shepard/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Sydney Bates/Darey Brennan (6-4, 7-5)
Jackie Rochel/Jordan Dujardin (M) defeated Tiffanie Gonzorig/Jenna Madsen (EW) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) defeated Aimee Shimooka/Madeline Cruz (EW) 8-6, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m
Boys Golf
Mountlake Terrace vs King’s
at Jackson Park Golf Course
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South #2 tournament; vs Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood
