High school sports roundup for March 25, 2024

Girls Tennis
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Singles:
Emerson Norris (S) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-1, 6-0
Hannah Wells (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Mak Dauer (S) defeated Lillie Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-0
Anna Steiner (S) defeated Sophie Russell-Hoff (EW) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Doubles:
Bri Ulrich/Lauren Ellis (S) defeated Darcy Brennan/Sidney Bates (EW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0
Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (EW) defeated Brooklyn Lewis/Frankie Jones (S) 6-4, 6-1
Lucy Danitschek/Val Landa-Contreras (S) defeated Natalie Yockey/Riley Koenig (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Snohomish 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Marysville Getchell (postponed due to weather)
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 27: 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Monroe vs Lynnwood (postponed due to weather)
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Softball
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 10-2
Kamiak hitting stats:
Scarlette Chapman: 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI
Tyler Karabach: 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI
Aliya Boonsripisal: 2 R
Kylie McClure: 2 R
Lynnwood hitting stats:
Nyree Johnson: 2 R
Briar Knoth: 1 RBI
Ashara Taylor: 1 RBI
Records: Kamiak 8-0; Lynnwood 1-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-5
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday March 27; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields
Boys Soccer
Mount Si defeated Lynnwood 8-0
No details reported
Records: Mount Si 5-0; Lynnwood 2-2-1
Lynnwood next game; vs Arlington; Tuesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
