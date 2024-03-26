High school sports roundup for March 25, 2024

Girls Tennis

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Emerson Norris (S) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Wells (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Mak Dauer (S) defeated Lillie Distelhorst (EW) 6-1, 6-0

Anna Steiner (S) defeated Sophie Russell-Hoff (EW) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles:

Bri Ulrich/Lauren Ellis (S) defeated Darcy Brennan/Sidney Bates (EW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (EW) defeated Brooklyn Lewis/Frankie Jones (S) 6-4, 6-1

Lucy Danitschek/Val Landa-Contreras (S) defeated Natalie Yockey/Riley Koenig (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Snohomish 4-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Marysville Getchell (postponed due to weather)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 27: 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Monroe vs Lynnwood (postponed due to weather)

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 10-2

Kamiak hitting stats:

Scarlette Chapman: 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI

Tyler Karabach: 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI

Aliya Boonsripisal: 2 R

Kylie McClure: 2 R

Lynnwood hitting stats:

Nyree Johnson: 2 R

Briar Knoth: 1 RBI

Ashara Taylor: 1 RBI

Records: Kamiak 8-0; Lynnwood 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-5

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday March 27; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields

Boys Soccer

Mount Si defeated Lynnwood 8-0

No details reported

Records: Mount Si 5-0; Lynnwood 2-2-1

Lynnwood next game; vs Arlington; Tuesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits