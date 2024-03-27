High school sports roundup for March 26, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke tossed his second straight complete-game shutout as the Warriors improved their league record to 3-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Royals. Wanke only allowed one hit and struck out 10 Lynnwood hitters.

Two other Edmonds-Woodway sophomores stood out at the plate. Trevelyan Podawiltz went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and a stolen base. Toshi Gilginas was also 2-for-2, with a double, RBI and two stolen bases.

University of Oregon commit Jace Hampson had the only hit of the game for Lynnwood.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: CG 7 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 10 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Toshi Galginas: 2 for 2, 2B, RBI, 2 SB

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 4-3; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-5

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood; Thursday March 28; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lake Stevens 13-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 4 IP, H, ER, 2 K

Ryan Sturgill: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Lake Stevens 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday March 28; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale vs Glacier Peak (postponed)

Makeup date: Wednesday March 27 at Meadowdale

Meadowdale following game: vs Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 2-0

Meadowdale goals: C.J. Obeize, Caleb Angeles

Meadowdale assist: Maximo Falagan

Meadowdale goalkeeper: Noe Pasillas

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-1, 2-3-1; Stanwood 0-5, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-1-1, 3-2-1; Arlington 2-2-1, 3-2-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Mountlake Terrace tied Everett 2-2

Mountlake Terrace goals: Ash Jeffers, Nickolas Portillo

Mountlake Terrace assists: Nickolas Portillo, Aiden Saga

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2-1, 2-3-1; Everett 2-2-1, 2-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-2, 4-0-2; Archbishop Murphy 3-0-2, 3-0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-0, 5-1, Meadowdale 1-1, 3-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 28; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)

Game reschedule for Thursday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Wednesday March 27; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 209-223

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Hadley McDonough (C) 43

2. Katie Linder (C) 48

3. Stacey Lee (L) 51

4. Sydney Rapp (C) 54

T5. Isabella Ocampo (L) 57

T5. Weiwei Chao (L) 57

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 10; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Boys Golf

Meadowdale vs. Cascade and South Whidbey

No results reported

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

No results reported

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)

Makeup match: Friday April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Tuesday. April 9; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits