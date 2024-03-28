High school sports roundup for March 27, 2024

Softball
Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3
Records (league and overall): Cascade 3-0, 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 1-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Cedarcrest; Monday April 8; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace vs. Monroe (postponed)
Rescheduled for Saturday March 30; 1 p.m. at Monroe High School
Next Mountlake Terrace game: vs Everett; Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
Wesco South 3A/2A Match
at Lynnwood Golf Course
Team scores:
1. Meadowdale 154
T2. Cedarcrest 163
T2. Archbishop Murphy 163
4. Shorewood 164
5. Edmonds-Woodway 167
6. Mountlake Terrace 173
7. Shorecrest 178
8. Lynnwood 200
Top individual scores:
T1. Jude Willcox (EW) 36
T1. Jack Duffy (AM) 36
T3. Tyler Looney (Mdl) 37
T3. Floyd Villanueva (Mdl) 37
T3. Gage Metcalf (CC) 37
6. Nash Swanson (CC) 38
T7. Chase Hanby (SW) 39
T7. Keldan Pablo (AM) 39
T9. Ethan Dumo (MT) 40
T9. Luke Wallace (MT) 40
T9. Sam Kirch (SW) 40
T9. Ian Ngethe (Mdl) 40
T9. Kyler Bishop (Mdl) 40
T14. Coleton Marshalek (EW) 41
T14. Tyson Iasconia (SC) 41
T16. Ian O’Brien (MT) 42
T16. Peter Kosten (SW) 42
T18. Oliver Truong (SW) 43
T18. Rush Bradley (AM) 43
T20. Darek Usitalo (SC) 44
T20. Nate Yglesias (EW) 44
T20. Blake Puetz (SW) 44
T20. Brandon Myers (CC) 44
T20. Huck Clapp (CC) 44
T25. Jason Davis (L) 45
T25. Angel Hernandez (L) 45
T25. James Jensen (AM) 45
Girls Golf
Mountlake Terrace vs. Shorecrest
at Jackson Park Golf Course – No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 10; 3:00 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Next match for each of the Edmonds School District teams:
Lynnwood vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 8; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, April 9; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Wesco South 3A/2A Match (including all 4 Edmonds School District teams); Wednesday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Baseball
Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 3-2 (10 innings)
Glacier Peak hitting stats:
Gavin Gardner: 2 for 4, 2 RBI
Meadowdale hitting stats:
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, BB
Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 4, BB
Andrew Wells: BB, R
Tristan Dodds: R
Nick Blas: 2 BB
Meadowdale pitching stats:
Tristan Dodds: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K
Charles Braithewaite: IP, H, BB, 3 K
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Andre Titus: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K
Records: Glacier Peak 5-1; Meadowdale 5-2
Meadowdale upcoming games this week
Meadowdale vs Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood (postponed)
Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Everett; Monday, April 8; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace (postponed)
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m
