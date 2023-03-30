High school sports roundup for March 28, 2023

Boys soccer
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-1
Meadowdale goals:
CJ Obeize (2), Roberto Apreza
Meadowdale assists:
Roberto Apreza (2)
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-2, 1-3-2; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-4-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Friday, March 31; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Ben Hanson (2), Victor Ibarra, Isaac Pareno
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Ben Hanson (2), Victor Ibarra
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0-0, 5-0-1; Archbishop Murphy 0-4-1, 1-4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Friday, March 31; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 2-1
Lynnwood goal:
Jonathan Andrade
Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-1-1, 4-1-1; Lynnwood 2-3, 2-4
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Friday, March 31; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 2-3-0, 2-3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2-1, 2-3-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 31; 6 p.m.
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 10-0
Senior pitcher Dylan Schlenger threw his second one-hit shutout of the season and improved his pitching record to 3-0 as the Warriors blanked the Royals in a Wesco 3A South matchup. Schlenger struck out eight Royals batters, walked one and only allowed one hit — a single to Jace Hampson in the fourth inning.
Offensively the Warriors were led by the top three hitters in the lineup: Shortstop Grant Oliver scored four runs, going two for four with a walk. Catcher Thomas Shults went five for five with a run and an RBI. Center fielder Diego Escandon was three for four with 4 RBI. Escandon also scored one run and had a stolen base. Kohl Gruender and Jens Simonsen also contributed two RBI each.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-6
Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, March 30; 6 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 8-0
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song- 4 IP, 0 H, 4 K
Dayton Nickolson- 3 IP, 2 H
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban- 2B, 2 RBI
Matthew Meadows- 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Kamiak 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Jackson; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (6 innings)
Jackson pitching highlights:
Chase Halverson (five innings pitched, 13 strikeouts) and Alec Mullinix (one inning) combined for a no hitter.
Jackson hitting highlights:
Multiple hits from Caden Davis, Evan Mothersbaugh, Braden O’Donnell, Micah Coleman and Ryan Nakajima
Records: Jackson 5-1; Meadowdale 4-4
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Rachael Dowdell (E) 6-0, 6-0
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Aiemelie Hovde (E) 6-2, 6-2
Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Sienna Kuehn (E) 6-2, 6-3
Annabelle Lawless (E) defeated Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Kadalyna Franck-Tolentino/Samantha Rocha (E) 6-4, 6-1
Grace Williams/Nadine Urvater (E) defeated Julie Anders/Makenna Cook (EW) 4-4 default
Emily Riggle/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Linnea Hogan/Savannah Hopkins (E) 6-2, 6-2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1; Everett 3-2
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Marioa Tate (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Camelia Sanchez (MP) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Angela Grachev (MT) defeatd Aideen Bobadilla (MP) 6-3, 7-6
Emma Arrizona (MP) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Ava Beard/Jasmin Kilroy (MP) defeated Asenat Ghebru/Katelyn Thomas (MT) 7-6, 4-6, 6-3
Lucero Sandoval/Julia Mejino (MT) defeated Kirsten Carmichael/Abby Holliday (MP) 6-3, 6-2
Heran Legesse/Tramounh Ho (MT) defeated Kaylee Archambault/Heyden Saragiy (MP) 6-1, 6-3
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-4
Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell
No results reported
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 6-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 3-2; Cedarcrest 0-1, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 30; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
