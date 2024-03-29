High school sports roundup for March 28, 2024

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Glacier Peak 3-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Braden Thompson: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K
Ethan Swenson: WP, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB
Braeden Davidson: 1 for 1, R, SB
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1; Glacier Peak 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Meadowdale; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
———
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 8-1
Freshmen pitchers Grafton Marshall-Inman and Declan Crawford combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors improved to 4-0 in Wesco 3A South league play this season. Marshall-Inman started the game and pitched three innings, allowing five walks and striking out eight. Crawford closed out the game by throwing four innings, with four walks and 11 strikeouts.
Senior captain Thomas Shults caught the no-hitter and also contributed at the plate. Shults went 2-for-3 with a walk, two triples, two runs and two RBI.
The Warriors swept the two-game series against Lynnwood this week, allowing only one base hit in the two games.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Grafton Marshall-Inman: 3 IP, 0 H, ER, 5 BB, 8 K
Declan Crawford: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 11 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Thomas Shults: 2 for 3, BB, 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Diego Escandon: 2 for 5, R, SB
Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Lukas Wanke: 1 for 3, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SB
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 3, BB, RBI
Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, BB, R, SB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 2 R
Luke Boland: 1 for 3, SB
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 5-3; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Saturday, March 30; 6:30 p.m.
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 9-0
Lake Stevens pitcher: Trey Nance: CG shutout, 7 K
Lake Stevens hitters:
Julian Wilson: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB
Blake Moser: 2 R, 3 SB
Bryce Moser: R, RBI, 2 SB
Aspen Alexander: R, 2 RBI
Meadowdale hitting: Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 3
Records: Lake Stevens 3-3; Meadowdale 5-3
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.
Softball
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-8
Everett hitting:
Haylie Oyler: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB
Braylon Yarwood: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R
Isa Davis: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, RBI
Mia Hoekendorf: 1 for 4, 3B, R, RBI
Anna Luscher: 2 for 4, RBI, 2 SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
Bri Reyes: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Evie Snow: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Natalie Cardin: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 2, BB, R
Bri Reyes: 2 BB, R, SB
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3
Delia Glover: BB, RBI
Chloe Parker: Run
Records (league and overall): Everett 2-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.
———
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 12-2
Meadowdale pitching: Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Madison Mitchell: 3 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, HR, R, 3 RBI
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R
Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Hallie Weeks: R
Hailey Bernards: BB
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Archbishop Murphy 0-2, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: at Lake Washington; Friday, March 29; 4:30 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 21-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-1, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Monday April 1; 4 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goals: Brody Myers-Little, Ash Jeffers
Mountlake Terrace assists: Michael Kier, Nickolas Portillo
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1, 3-3-1; Archbishop Murphy 3-1-2, 3-1-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 208-225
at Lynnwood Golf Course- 9 hole, Par 33
Weather: wet with sun breaks
Top individual scores:
T1. Rachel Reitz (M) 45
T1. Kari Petterson (M) 45
3. Ivy Ren (S) 54
4. Julia Kang (S) 56
T5. Gwen Farrow (M) 57
T5. Sofina Morgan (M) 57
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 243-290
at Walter Hall Golf Course
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs. Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Track & Field
Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Stanwood
at Everett Memorial Stadium
Click here for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/531999/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 11; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest
Click here for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534235/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: Davis Invitational; Saturday, April 6; 10 a.m. at Eisenhower High School in Yakima
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 11; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Jackson/Meadowdale/Shorewood
Click here for results:
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530754/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: Birger Solberg Invitational; Saturday, April 6; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Girls Tennis
Marysville Getchell vs Meadowdale (postponed)
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood vs Monroe (postponed)
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m.
