High school sports roundup for March 29, 2024

Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Richard Duncan
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
D.J. Karl
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-2, 5-0-2; Stanwood 0-6, 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0
Lynnwood goals:
Jonathan Andrade
Ben Vu
Lynnwood assist:
Amaru Sialer
Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Everett 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-3
Meadowdale goals:
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
Caleb Angeles
Meadowdale assists:
Austin Earls
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-2, 2-3-2; Arlington 2-2-2, 3-2-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Meadowdale hitting stats:
Mia Cantu: 2 base hits (one home run)
Records: Lake Washington 6-5; Meadowdale 4-3
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.