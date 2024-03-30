High school sports roundup for March 29, 2024

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway junior midfielder Jesus Ortiz Suarez (15) picks the ball from a Stanwood player during the Warriors-Spartans game Friday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warrior junior midfielder Joey Dornay (6) drives for a shooting angle against Spartan Asher Sutton (20) in front of the Spartan goal.
EWHS junior midfielder Alex Plumis (7) turns a pass away from Spartan Callum Russell (10).
E-W senior midfielder Anand Raghu (10) battles for a shot with Spartan Evan Bryant (2) in front of the Spartan goal.
Captain and senior forward Andrew Montero (9) pressures Spartan Nate Westerfield (8) while Spartan Callum Russell (10) defends.
Senior forward Richard Duncan (3) brings in a pass just before his goal shot in the second half.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Richard Duncan
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
D.J. Karl

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-2, 5-0-2; Stanwood 0-6, 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0

Lynnwood goals:
Jonathan Andrade
Ben Vu

Lynnwood assist:
Amaru Sialer

Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Everett 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-3

Meadowdale goals:
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
Caleb Angeles

Meadowdale assists:
Austin Earls
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-2, 2-3-2; Arlington 2-2-2, 3-2-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Meadowdale hitting stats:
Mia Cantu: 2 base hits (one home run)

Records: Lake Washington 6-5; Meadowdale 4-3
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

