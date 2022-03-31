High school sports roundup for March 30, 2022

Girls Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 9-5
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Delia Glover: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, R, RBI, SF
Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, RBI
Mya Sheffield: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Ellie Gilbert: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 3 K
Kyleigh Smith: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Marysville Getchell highlights:
Teagan Carroll: 2 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI
Morgan Epperson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI
Lily Balgos: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 3-3; Marysville Getchell 1-2, 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 1, 4 p.m.
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 5-4
No details reported
Records: Mariner 5-1; Meadowdale 2-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday April 1; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 8-6
Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-0, 3-2; Lynnwood 2-1, 3-1
Lynnwood next game: at Glacier Peak; Thursday March 31, 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 27-1 (5 innings)
Jackson highlights:
Macie Dean: 4 for 4, 3 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI
Allie Thomsen: 3 H, 5 RBI
Leneyah Mitchell: 3 RBI
Avery Olson: 3 RBI
Avery Hare: HR
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Maggie Duffy: 3B, RBI
Records: Jackson 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 1, 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale 205, Edmonds-Woodway 232, Shorewood 238
At Lynnwood Golf Course
Top finishers:
1. Sarah Reitz (M) 43
2. Kate Sabarillo (M) 52
3. Kari Petterson (M) 53
4. Miranda Song (EW) 54
T5. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 57
T5. Trinity Romero (M) 57
T5. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 57
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 11; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 13; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
