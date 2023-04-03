High school sports roundup for March 31-April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-11
The Mavericks overcame a seven-run first inning deficit as well as a hailstorm that briefly delayed the game in the second inning to defeat the Hawks in a Wesco South matchup. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their two-game series at Mountlake Terrace on Monday at 4 p.m.
Scoring by inning R H E
Mountlake Terrace 7 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 11 6 3
Meadowdale 4 4 0 0 3 0 0 1 12 12 1
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Isaiah Keppo-Sebate: 1 for 4, BB, 4 RBI, SB
Andrew Wells: 3 for 4, BB, 3 R, SB
Jacob Armstrong-George: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
John O’Connell: 1 for 3, 3 R
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Jonas Tolar: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K
Nic Zardis: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Andrew Wells: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, winning pitcher
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 5, R, 3 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI
Talan Zenk: 0 for 1, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 SB
Jeremy Perrault: 1 for 4, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB
Bede Bresee: 1 for 4, BB, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, K
Dayton Nickolson: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 5-3
Next game: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 9-2
The Stormrays scored eight runs in the second inning on the way their third Wesco South win of the season. Shorewood pitcher Blake Gettman pitched a complete game, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out three. The two teams are scheduled to wrap up their two-game series on Monday afternoon at Lynnwood High School.
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-8
Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Friday, March 31
Boys soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals: Andrew Montero (3), Isaac Parreno (2)
Edmonds-Woodway assists: Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0-0, 6-0-1; Stanwood 1-4-0, 1-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0
Lynnwood goals: Ben Vu and Kai Ahumada
Lynnwood assists: Jonathan Andrade and Alexis Villasenor
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-3, 3-4; Everett 2-4, 2-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale tied Arlington 1-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-3, 1-3-3; Arlington 3-1-2, 4-1-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-4-1, 2-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 22-6 (5 innings)
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 2 H, 4 RBI
Maggie Duffy: 2 H, 2 RBI
Marysville-Pilchuck hitting highlights:
Sonya Cappello: HR, 2 RBI
Erin Fischer: 2 for 2, 2 RBI
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 11-10
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI
Mia Cantu: 3 for 3, 2BB, 2 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Destiny Emery 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI
Madison Mitchell 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2BB, R, SB
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4,
Mackenzie Kim: 2BB, 2 R
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Hailey Bernards: BB
Harper O’Leary: BB
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
O Feistel: 7 IP, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Records: Meadowdale 5-2; Lake Washington 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Everett: Tied 2-2 in 8th inning when suspended
No announcement on when the game will resume
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 3; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields
Bainbridge vs Lynnwood game canceled
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday ,April 3; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
