High school sports roundup for March 4, 2021

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 3-0

25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Lynnwood individual stats

Sarah McArthur 8 kills, 10 digs

Hannah Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks

Meagan Badgley 5 kills, 1 block

Surina Soumpholphakdy 30 digs, 3 aces

Maddy Glasser 19 assists, 4 aces

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Mariner 0-2

Lynnwood next match; at Cedarcrest (0-2); Monday March 8; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-0

25-11, 25-12, 25-11

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Kiana Hinckley 5 aces, 12 kills and 11 digs

Kayla Bentosino 9 digs

Tessa Overleese 19 assists, served 12 in a row

Kaitlyn Scott 6 kills, 9 digs

Cascade individual stats:

Mariam Sylla 2 blocks, 2 kills

Trinity Robinson 9 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Cascade 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood (2-0); Monday March 8; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 3-1

Set scores and individual statistics not reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Kamiak 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy (1-1); Monday March 8; 7 p.m.; at Edmonds-Woodway High School