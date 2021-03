High school sports roundup for March 8, 2022

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

25-13, 25-5, 25-22

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sarah McArthur 10 kills, 10 digs

Meagan Badgley 6 kills, 2 blocks

Surina Soumpholphakdy 23 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces

Hannah Johnson 6 kills, 1 block

Maddy Glasser 20 assists, 3 aces

Charlie Thomas 3 kills, 4 aces

Records: Lynnwood 3-0; Cedarcrest 0-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Kamiak (2-1); Wednesday March 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-2

25-20, 16-25, 25-16, 17-25, 15-13

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Kaitlyn Scott 5 kills, 16 digs

Kayla Benitosino 20 digs

Tessa Overleese 30 assists

Audrey Coon 4 kills

Kiana Hincklye 11 kills, 17 digs

Ellie Lombard 10 kills

Isabelle Allred 8 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Shorewood 2-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck (0-2); Thursday March 11; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-1

21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats

Kaitlyn Jensen 10 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs

Erika Fosberg 9 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces

Maggie McGinness 24 assists, 8 aces

Bella Aguirre 12 digs, 1 ace

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Archbishop Murphy 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mariner (0-3); Wednesday March 10; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest (no results reported)

Meadowdale next match: at Cascade (1-2); Wednesday March 10; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Sam Yo (L) 6-4, 6-0

Donovan Harmon (AM) defeated Johnny Cao (L) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

Evan Yang (L) defeated Patrick Kenny (AM) 6-7, 7-5, 7-6

Sam Mulliken (AM) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Matthew Kenny/Sean Balen (AM) defeated Titus Yu/Andy Ho (L) 6-1, 6-2

Drew Kiner/Luke Tyler (L) defeated Kunal Renjen/Luke Humphrey (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Adam Skraban/Joe McClellan (L) defeated Jacob Faulk/Ethan Welter (AM) 6-3, 6-0

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Tuesday March 9; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Marcus Nelson (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Zach Forman (EW) defeated Kai Magbuhat (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Ben Ketchum/Hans Bahm (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Will Bates/Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Trace Fagan/Kien Nguyen (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Tuesday March 9; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday March 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Ben Silber (S) defeated Vili Berisha (M) 6-0, 6-3

Calvin Rice (S) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-3

Owen Pierce (S) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-4, 6-1

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Matthew Gardiner (S) 7-6 (13-11), 6-4

Doubles:

John Burke/Carson Hart (S) defeated Daniel Lee/Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 6-2

Connor Wakefield/Ben Wendt (S) defeated Tristan Angeles/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-3, 6-2

Alex Lee/Andreas Karnikis (M) defeated Peter Coleman/Spencer Berry (S) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday March 9; 3:30 p.m.