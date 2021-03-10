High school sports roundup for March 9, 2021

Soccer

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Shorecrest struck early with goals in the 9th minute from Nora Patterson (assist to Ava Jensen) and 12th minute by Mikayla Wallace (assist to Reese Jones). Goalkeepers Quinn Elkins and Alexa Svensdon combined for the shutout as the Scots won their 2nd game of the season.

Goalkeeper Shutout: Quinn Elkins, Alexa Svensdon

Assists: Ava Jensen, Reese Jones

Goal scorers:

– Nora Patterson

– Mikayla Wallace

Records: Shorecrest 2-1; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade; Thursday March 11th; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Natalie McCade

Goal scorers:

– Madelyn Davidson 3

– Melanie Cammarano 2

– Sidra Griffin

– Grace McKenzie

Records: Cedarcrest 2-1; Lynnwood 0-2-1

Lynnwood next match: at Kamiak; Thursday March 11; 7:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-0

Shorewood broke open a 0-0 halftime match with five goals in the second half. Junior Morgan Manalili scored two goals, Elle Goett, Alia Lowdon and Lilia Pate each scored one and goalkeeper Heather Campbell picked up the shutout. The Thunderbirds have now outscored their opponents 26-3 this season and improved their season record to 3-0.

Goalkeeper Shutout: Heather Campbell

Goal scorers:

– Morgan Manalili (2)

– Elle Goett

– Alia Lowdon

– Lilia Pate

Records: Shorewood 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday March 11; 7:30 p.m.

​Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Goal scorers:

– Jojo Chiangpradit

– Brie Cote

Records: Archbishop Murphy 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds Woodway next match: vs Mariner; Thursday March 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Tennis

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Vili Berisha (M) defeated Murray Falkin (SW) 6-2, 6-4

Chris Combs (SW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-1, 6-0

David Lin (SW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-2, 7-5

Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Sean McCandless (SW) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

Doubles:

Sam Perkowski/Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Daniel Lee/Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 6-1

Conner Vana/Henry Sheffield (SW) defeated Tristan Angeles/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Lee/Andreas Karnikis (M) defeated Seaton Sanders/Nathan Haegmeir (SW) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Shorewood 3-0; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday March 11; 4:00 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Ben Silber (SC) defeated Markus Nelson (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Kai Magbuhat (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Owen Pierce (SC) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Aden Le (MT) defeated Matthew Gardiner (SC) 7-5, 6-4

Doubles:

John Burke/Carson Hart (SC) defeated Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Peter Coleman/Ben Wendt (SC) defeated Ben Britton/Ben Ketchum (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Trace Fagan/ Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Sohum Vohra/Nick Mueller (SC) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Records: Shorecrest 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Thursday March 11; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Aaron Lee (K) defeated Russell Anderson (EW) 6-4, 6-1

Josh Lee (K) defeated Zach Foreman (EW) 6-3, 6-2

Muhammad Putra (K) defeated Grant Oliver (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Mohammad Khirullah (K) defeated Jackson Fritz (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Erik Lee/Chris Choi (K) defeated Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Kaleb Pang/JongHun Lee (K) 7-5, 7-5

Patrick McCullough/Zack Boonsripisal (K) defeated Cooper McCarthy/Will Bates (EW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Kamiak 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday March 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School

Lynnwood vs Cascade

No scores reported

— By Steve Willits