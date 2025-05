High school sports roundup for May 1, 2025

Track and Field

Everett/Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Girls team scores:

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 84-70

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 79-78

Everett defeated Marysville Pilchuck 84-73

Boys team scores:

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 101-59

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 101-70

Everett defeated Marysville Pilchuck 119-54

See individual event results here.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, May 3; 10 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Monroe

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No team scores reported

See individual event results here.

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, May 3; 10 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mariner vs Meadowdale

at Goddard Stadium

No team scores reported

See individual event results here.

Meadowdale next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday, May 3; 10 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 4-3

Singles:

Bianca Prieto-Blanco (AM) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-3, 6-2

Vy Bui (L) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-3, 6-4

Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-2, 6-3

Marta Taronia (AM) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles:

Adeline Tran/Ava Barias (L) defeated Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Keira Shander/Brynlee Wilson (AM) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) 7-5, 6-1

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Pohyn Sok/Fernanda Lopez (AM) 6-1, 6-3

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Zoe Grennzweig (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-0, 6-2

Ally Miner (S) defeated Poppy Swenson (EW) 6-4, 6-0

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) 7-5, 7-6

Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) won 6-3, 6-4

Calla Rihnsmith/Sabina Schoeld (S) won 6-1, 6-1

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace

No results reported