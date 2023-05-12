High school sports roundup for May 10, 2023

Girls tennis

3A Wesco South Tournament

At Shorewood High School

Singles (Top 5 qualify for districts)

Championship

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3

3rd/4th Place

Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1

5th/6th Place

Cami Sikora (Shorecrest) defeated Hannah Douglas (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles (Top 5 qualify for districts)

Championship

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) defeated Lindsay Rans/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4

3rd/4th Place

Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-4, 7-5

5th/6th Place

Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jasmine Mudaliar/Bella Tang (Meadowdale) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Softball

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-4 (5 innings)

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Evy Massena: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 5 RBI

Emma Hansen: 3 for 4, 2 RBI

Avery Clark: 2 H

Kendel Sage: 2B

Lily Bellak: 2B

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 2

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 15-0, 17-3; Mountlake Terrace 11-4, 13-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Playoffs, Round 1 vs Edmonds-Woodway/Oak Harbor winner; Tuesday, May 16; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 16-5

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 10-5, 11-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-8, 11-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Oak Harbor; Friday, May 12; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett