High school sports roundup for May 10, 2023

Girls tennis
3A Wesco South Tournament
At Shorewood High School
Singles (Top 5 qualify for districts)
Championship
Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3
3rd/4th Place
Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-1
5th/6th Place
Cami Sikora (Shorecrest) defeated Hannah Douglas (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles (Top 5 qualify for districts)
Championship
Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) defeated Lindsay Rans/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4
3rd/4th Place
Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-4, 7-5
5th/6th Place
Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jasmine Mudaliar/Bella Tang (Meadowdale) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Softball
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-4 (5 innings)
Snohomish hitting highlights:
Evy Massena: 3 for 4, 2 2B, 5 RBI
Emma Hansen: 3 for 4, 2 RBI
Avery Clark: 2 H
Kendel Sage: 2B
Lily Bellak: 2B
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 2
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 15-0, 17-3; Mountlake Terrace 11-4, 13-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Playoffs, Round 1 vs Edmonds-Woodway/Oak Harbor winner; Tuesday, May 16; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 16-5
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 10-5, 11-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-8, 11-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Oak Harbor; Friday, May 12; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett
