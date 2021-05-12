High school sports roundup for May 11, 2021

Boys Basketball
Cascade defeated Meadowdale 72-63
Highlights
Cascade scoring:
Charles Nelson 21, Devin Gilbert 20, Makai Bloomfield 19, Kenny Fassett 4, Aiden Kopra 4, Jack Nelson 2, Bubacarr Ceesay 2
Meadowdale scoring:
Leonardo Baquian 24, Issac Braxton 13, Aiden Bloomquist 11, Jeremy Kim 6, Louis Gallagher 4, Matthew Hipke 2, Drake Budinick 2, Caleb Abreham 1
Records: Cascade 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Mariner; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 61-43
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace:
Robbie Baringer 11 points
Adison Mattix 11 points
Jace Breakfield 10 points
Cedarcrest:
Kian Pegueros-Warren 11 points
Tyler Hampton 11 points
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 52-41
Highlights
Archbishop Murphy:
Ben Snider 16 points
Tanner Ingle 12 points
Lynnwood:
Demio Jallow 11 points
Jaquan Harris 10 points
Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Lake Stevens; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-45
Highlights
Jackson:
Drilon Veliu 21 points
Sylas Williams 13 points, 10 rebounds
Nick Sysum 9 points
Edmonds-Woodway:
Adonai Daniel 20 points
Dillon Runsdorff 13 points
Records: Jackson 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Swimming
Lynnwood 453
Meadowdale 227
50 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 25.51
100 Backstroke- Nolan Tyler (L) 1:07.67
100 Breaststroke- Samuel Yu (L) 1:21.32
100 Butterfly- Adrian Seeber (L) 1:11.25
100 Freestyle- Andreas Karnikis (M) 1:02.11
200 Freestyle- Titus Yu (L) 2:22.56
200 Individual Medley- Adrian Seeber (L) 2:13.95
500 Freestyle- Elijah Milan (L) 5:49.18
200 Freestyle Relay- Adrian Seeber, Titus Yu, Sylas Green, Elijah Milan (L) 1:49.48
200 Medley Relay- Nolan Tyler, Elijah Milan, Samuel Yu, Adrian Seeber (L)
400 Freestyle Relay- Titus Yu, Sylas Green, Avery Ryan, Nolan Tyler (L) 4:33.30
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday May 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday May 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
