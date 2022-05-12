High school sports roundup for May 11, 2022

Girls Tennis
Wesco 3A South Tournament
Singles (Top 4 qualify for district tournament)
Championship:
Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) 2-6, 7-5, 7-5
3rd/4th Place Match:
Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-5
Doubles (Top 4 qualify for district tournament)
Championship:
Lindsey Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Emma Nelson/Emma Okamura (Shorewood) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2
3rd/4th Place Match:
Emma Wetzel/Isis Liaw (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lindsey Ho/Shalom Abi (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4
Softball
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 14-13 (8 innings)
Home Runs:
Kat Towney (CC)
Madison Knowles (CC)
Nyree Johnson (L)
Malina Holden (L)
Cedarcrest pitching:
Emma Duke: Complete game, 10 K
Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 7-8, 10-9; Lynnwood 4-11, 5-14
Lynnwood next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined
Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-3
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-9, 8-11; Archbishop Murphy 1-12, 2-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-1
Shorewood pitching:
Rebecca Carson: CG, 6 H, 1 R
Shorewood hitting:
Rebecca Carson: 2B
Gracie Long: 2B
Cate Wheaton: 2 H
Riley Wheaton: 2 H
Yuri Siler: 2 H
Meadowdale hitting:
Jenaly Gabriel: 2B
Peyton Fry: 2B
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 12-3, 15-5; Meadowdale 7-8, 7-12
Meadowdale next game: Potential 1st Round of District Playoffs; Friday May 13; To be determined
— Compiled by Steve Willits
