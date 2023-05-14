High school sports roundup for May 12-13, 2023

Friday, May 12
Track and field
3A Wesco South League Championships
at Edmonds Stadium
Girls Team Scores
1. Shorewood 166
2. Shorecrest 117.5
3. Meadowdale 98
4. Edmonds-Woodway 90.5
5. Lynnwood 77
6. Mountlake Terrace 70
7. Monroe 62
Boys Team Scores
1. Shorewood 147
2. Shorecrest 113
3. Edmonds-Woodway 95
4. Lynnwood 93
5. Monroe 80
6. Meadowdale 69
7. Mountlake Terrace 55
See story and photos here.
Next meet: 3A Northwest District Championships; May 17 and May 19 at Shoreline Stadium
Softball
District play-in game
Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-9
The 11th-seeded Warriors’ season came to an end with a loss to the sixth-seeded Chargers in a game to determine which team would qualify for the eight-team district tournament.
Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:
Hannah Worth: 2 for 4, HR
Summer DuBeau: 3 for 4, 3B
Emme Witter: 3 for 4, 2 2B
Hayden Kranz: 3 for 4, 2B
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Maggie Duffy: 3B
Cameron Siecke: 3B
Taylor Pastega: 2B
Neva Cheeney: 2B
Ella Campbell: 3 hits
Records: Marysville Getchell 12-8; Edmonds-Woodway 11-9
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 11-3
The fifth-seeded Mavericks fell one game short of qualifying for the eight-team district playoff tournament as they lost to the 12th-seeded Spartans.
Records: Stanwood 10-11; Meadowdale 11-10
Meadowdale’s season is over
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
3A District 1 Championship Game
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Click here for game story.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 19-5; Mountlake Terrace 15-10
Next game for both teams: State tournament; opponents, dates, times and locations to be determined.
Boys soccer
Winner to state/losing team eliminated
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
Yosi Haile scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of the game as the Scots earned a berth into next week’s state championship tournament. Levi Rosman also added a goal for Shorecrest. Fedel Tewolde scored the only goal of the game for Mountlake Terrace.
Records: Shorecrest 16-3-1; Mountlake Terrace 8-11-2
Mountlake Terrace season is over
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.