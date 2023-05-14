High school sports roundup for May 12-13, 2023

Friday, May 12

Track and field

3A Wesco South League Championships

at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Team Scores

1. Shorewood 166

2. Shorecrest 117.5

3. Meadowdale 98

4. Edmonds-Woodway 90.5

5. Lynnwood 77

6. Mountlake Terrace 70

7. Monroe 62

Boys Team Scores

1. Shorewood 147

2. Shorecrest 113

3. Edmonds-Woodway 95

4. Lynnwood 93

5. Monroe 80

6. Meadowdale 69

7. Mountlake Terrace 55

Next meet: 3A Northwest District Championships; May 17 and May 19 at Shoreline Stadium

Softball

District play-in game

Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-9

The 11th-seeded Warriors’ season came to an end with a loss to the sixth-seeded Chargers in a game to determine which team would qualify for the eight-team district tournament.

Marysville Getchell hitting highlights:

Hannah Worth: 2 for 4, HR

Summer DuBeau: 3 for 4, 3B

Emme Witter: 3 for 4, 2 2B

Hayden Kranz: 3 for 4, 2B

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Maggie Duffy: 3B

Cameron Siecke: 3B

Taylor Pastega: 2B

Neva Cheeney: 2B

Ella Campbell: 3 hits

Records: Marysville Getchell 12-8; Edmonds-Woodway 11-9

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 11-3

The fifth-seeded Mavericks fell one game short of qualifying for the eight-team district playoff tournament as they lost to the 12th-seeded Spartans.

Records: Stanwood 10-11; Meadowdale 11-10

Meadowdale’s season is over

Saturday, May 13

Baseball

3A District 1 Championship Game

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 19-5; Mountlake Terrace 15-10

Next game for both teams: State tournament; opponents, dates, times and locations to be determined.

Boys soccer

Winner to state/losing team eliminated

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

Yosi Haile scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of the game as the Scots earned a berth into next week’s state championship tournament. Levi Rosman also added a goal for Shorecrest. Fedel Tewolde scored the only goal of the game for Mountlake Terrace.

Records: Shorecrest 16-3-1; Mountlake Terrace 8-11-2

Mountlake Terrace season is over

— Compiled by Steve Willits