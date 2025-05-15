High school sports roundup for May 13, 2025

Boys Soccer
3A District 1 Semifinals
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
No details reported
Records: Shorewood 15-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 11-6-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro-Woolley (winner to state/loser out); Saturday May 17; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Baseball
3A District 1 Semifinals
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Read the story here.
Records: Stanwood 18-4; Edmonds-Woodway 16-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood (winner to state/loser out); Saturday May 17; 10 a.m. at Edmonds Memorial Stadium
Consolation Bracket (loser-out game)
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-3
No details reported
Records: Monroe 9-13; Mountlake Terrace 11-12
Mountlake Terrace season is over
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported
Records: Shorewood 14-8; Meadowdale 10-14
Meadowdale season is over
Softball
3A District 1 First Round (winner to semifinals, loser to consolation bracket):
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 9-8 (10 innings)
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to advance to the District semifinals with 9-8 victory over the Everett Seagulls.
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Abby McCorvey: 3 for 5, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB
Ella Campbell: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Madeline Jones: 2 for 4, BB, 2 R, SB
Neva Cheeney: 2 for 6, RBI
Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 SB
Everett offense highlights:
Anna Luscher: 2 for 4, BB, 2 R, 4 RBI
Mia Hoekendorf: 2 for 4, HBP, R, 2 RBI
Mount Vernon defeated Meadowdale 11-1
No details reported
3A District 1 Semifinals
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3
The third-seeded Stanwood Spartans defeated second-seeded Edmonds-Woodway in the District semifinal game. The loss pushes the Warriors into the consolation bracket, where they will have two opportunities to win one game to qualify for the upcoming state tournament.
Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI
Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, RBI
Ellie Alderson: BB, HBP
Mara Gooch: R, SB
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Helena Marsh: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K
Stanwood offense highlights:
Rubi Lopez: 2 for 4, 3 R, 3 SB
Jordan Rancourt: 2 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Jemma Lopez: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI
Addi Anderson: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF
Olivia Dahl: BB, 2 SB
Stanwood pitching highlights:
Addi Anderson: 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K
Records: Stanwood 19-3; Edmonds-Woodway 16-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish ; Thursday, May 15; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (winner to state, loser to play immediately after for one last chance to qualify for state).
Consolation Bracket
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (6 innings)
Records: Snohomish 16-6; Meadowdale 10-11
Meadowdale’s season is over
Girls Tennis
3A District One Tournament
Opening Day at Snohomish High School
Singles:
Opening Round:
Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tanya Leus (Sedro-Woolley) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Emersyn Hartway (Monroe) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
Quarterfinals:
Mak Dauer (Snohomish) defeated Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-0
Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-0
Consolation Bracket:
Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Grace Ross (Stanwood) 6-3, 6-4
Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Farah Briseno (Mount Vernon) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Opening Round (loser out)
Addi Bowie/Mylee Lacomb (Stanwood) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) by forfeit
Boys Golf
3A District One Championships
at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Team Scores (top 4 teams qualify for state):
1. Snohomish 600
2. Marysville-Getchell 630
3. Oak Harbor 634
4. Everett 641
5. Shorewood 644
6. Monroe 648
7. Meadowdale 655
8. Shorecrest 663
9. Ferndale 665
10. Edmonds-Woodway 703
Top individual two-day scores (all qualified to state):
1. Riley Friebel, Sedro-Woolley 139
2. Wyatt Sandven, Stanwood 142
3. Tobias Wood, Oak Harbor 143
T4. Travis Brockie III, Ferndale 148
T4. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 148
T6. Tully VanAssche, Snohomish 149
T6. Maverick Stocker, Snohomish 149
T6. Taylor Kildall, Marysville-Getchell 149
T9. Jackson Dammann, Snohomish 151
T9. Henry Schuller, Oak Harbor 151
* Jason Davis of Lynnwood qualified as a state alternate.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.