High school sports roundup for May 13, 2025

Boys Soccer

3A District 1 Semifinals

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

No details reported

Records: Shorewood 15-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 11-6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro-Woolley (winner to state/loser out); Saturday May 17; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

3A District 1 Semifinals

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Read the story here.

Records: Stanwood 18-4; Edmonds-Woodway 16-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood (winner to state/loser out); Saturday May 17; 10 a.m. at Edmonds Memorial Stadium

Consolation Bracket (loser-out game)

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-3

No details reported

Records: Monroe 9-13; Mountlake Terrace 11-12

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-1

No details reported

Records: Shorewood 14-8; Meadowdale 10-14

Meadowdale season is over

Softball

3A District 1 First Round (winner to semifinals, loser to consolation bracket):

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 9-8 (10 innings)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to advance to the District semifinals with 9-8 victory over the Everett Seagulls.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 3 for 5, HBP, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 5, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Ella Campbell: 1 for 4, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Madeline Jones: 2 for 4, BB, 2 R, SB

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 6, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2 SB

Everett offense highlights:

Anna Luscher: 2 for 4, BB, 2 R, 4 RBI

Mia Hoekendorf: 2 for 4, HBP, R, 2 RBI

Mount Vernon defeated Meadowdale 11-1

No details reported

3A District 1 Semifinals

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3

The third-seeded Stanwood Spartans defeated second-seeded Edmonds-Woodway in the District semifinal game. The loss pushes the Warriors into the consolation bracket, where they will have two opportunities to win one game to qualify for the upcoming state tournament.

Edmonds-Woodway offensive highlights:

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 4, RBI

Ellie Alderson: BB, HBP

Mara Gooch: R, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Helena Marsh: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K

Stanwood offense highlights:

Rubi Lopez: 2 for 4, 3 R, 3 SB

Jordan Rancourt: 2 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Jemma Lopez: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, RBI

Addi Anderson: 1 for 2, BB, 2 RBI, SF

Olivia Dahl: BB, 2 SB

Stanwood pitching highlights:

Addi Anderson: 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K

Records: Stanwood 19-3; Edmonds-Woodway 16-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish ; Thursday, May 15; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (winner to state, loser to play immediately after for one last chance to qualify for state).

Consolation Bracket

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (6 innings)

Records: Snohomish 16-6; Meadowdale 10-11

Meadowdale’s season is over

Girls Tennis

3A District One Tournament

Opening Day at Snohomish High School

Singles:

Opening Round:

Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tanya Leus (Sedro-Woolley) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Emersyn Hartway (Monroe) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Quarterfinals:

Mak Dauer (Snohomish) defeated Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-0

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-0

Consolation Bracket:

Maddie Ashe (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Grace Ross (Stanwood) 6-3, 6-4

Katelynne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Farah Briseno (Mount Vernon) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Opening Round (loser out)

Addi Bowie/Mylee Lacomb (Stanwood) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) by forfeit

Boys Golf

3A District One Championships

at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Team Scores (top 4 teams qualify for state):

1. Snohomish 600

2. Marysville-Getchell 630

3. Oak Harbor 634

4. Everett 641

5. Shorewood 644

6. Monroe 648

7. Meadowdale 655

8. Shorecrest 663

9. Ferndale 665

10. Edmonds-Woodway 703

Top individual two-day scores (all qualified to state):

1. Riley Friebel, Sedro-Woolley 139

2. Wyatt Sandven, Stanwood 142

3. Tobias Wood, Oak Harbor 143

T4. Travis Brockie III, Ferndale 148

T4. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 148

T6. Tully VanAssche, Snohomish 149

T6. Maverick Stocker, Snohomish 149

T6. Taylor Kildall, Marysville-Getchell 149

T9. Jackson Dammann, Snohomish 151

T9. Henry Schuller, Oak Harbor 151

* Jason Davis of Lynnwood qualified as a state alternate.