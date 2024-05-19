High school sports roundup for May 17-18, 2024

Friday, May 17
Track and Field
3A NW District 1 Championships
Boys Soccer – 3A State Tournament, Round of 16
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mead 6-2
at Central Kitsap High School
The seventh-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (14-3-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 6-2 victory over the Mead Panthers.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis (2)
Richard Duncan
Joey Dornay
Andrew Montero
Anand Raghu
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Richard Duncan (2)
Alex Plumis
Saturday May 18
Boys Soccer – 3A State Quarterfinals
Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
at Central Kitsap High School — no details reported
Edmonds-Woodway’s season ended with the loss. The Warriors’ final record is 14-4-3
Baseball
3A State Tournament- Round of 16
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 5-4
at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)
Kohl Gruender hit the game-winning walk-off base hit into the left center field gap, scoring Cruz Escandon as the seventh seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the 10-seeded Ballard Beavers, 5-4 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Warriors were held scoreless through the first four innings before putting up three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and the game winner in the seventh. Freshman pitcher Grafton Marshall-Inman pitched a complete game for the Warriors, only allowing three hits and four runs while striking out seven batters for the win.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Grafton Marshall- Inman: CG 7 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Cruz Escandon: 3 for 4, R
Kohl Gruender: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI
Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 3 RBI
Lukas Wanke: 2 for 3, R
Luke Boland: BB, 2 R
Diego Escandon: 1 for 4
Thomas Shults: BB
Andreas Simonsen: R
Trevelyan Podawiltz: SAC
Mountlake Terrace defeated Bishop Blanchet 12-7
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
The fourth-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks (19-4) baseball team advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals on Saturday at Edmonds-Woodway High School, overcoming a first-inning, four-run deficit to defeat the 20th-seeded Bishop Blanchet Bears 12-7. The Hawks knocked out a season -igh 17 hits in the game.
Bishop Blanchet scored four unearned runs (all with two outs) in the top of the first inning for a 4-0 advantage. The Hawks answered by scoring 12 runs over the first four innings: one in the first, four in the second, five in the third and two more in the fourth for a 12-4 Hawks lead through four innings. The Bears cut into the Hawks lead by scoring three more runs in the top of the fifth before starting pitcher Owen Meek struck out the final hitter of the inning with the bases loaded to end the Blanchet rally. Ethan Swenson pitched two hitless innings of relief to close out the win.
Six different Hawks batters collected two or more hits in the game. Talan Zenk and Ethan Swenson each had three hits for the team.
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI
Ethan Swenson: 3 for 5, R, 3 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, HBP, R, 3B, 3 RBI
Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI
Robert Swan: 2 for 3, HBP, 3B, 3 R
Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, 2 RBI
Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SF, SB
Ethan Jacobson: R
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Ethan Swenson: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K
3A State Quarterfinals
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Washington 5-4
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors are heading back to the state semifinals after their second come- from-behind, walk-off win of the day, defeating the second-seeded Lake Washington Kangaroos 5-4.
Edmonds-Woodway entered the seventh inning of the game with a 3-2 lead; however a throwing error with two outs allowed the Kangaroos to take a 4-3 lead. The Warriors were down to their final three outs of the season, trailing heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Warriors then tied the game at 4-4 before Diego Escandon hit a one-out double to drive in the winning run. The senior outfielder was two-for-four with a double, triple, run and two RBI while his sophomore brother Cruz Escandon was two-for-two, two runs scored and an RBI.
Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke pitched a complete game, allowing four runs (two were unearned) for the win.
The Warriors will next travel to Pasco to play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals on Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. West Seattle and Eastside Catholic will play in the other semifinal game at 7:15 that night, also at Gesa Stadium. The winners of the two games will play in the state championship game on Saturday, May 25 at 7:15 p.m. while the two teams that lose in the semifinal games will play each other at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in the third-place game.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Lukas Wanke: CG 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 R, RBI, SF
Thomas Shults: 1 for 3, RBI
Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB, R
Luke Boland: SF, RBI
Andreas Simonsen: BB, R, SAC
Kohl Gruender: BB
Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: SB
Will Alseth: HBP
West Seattle defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-9
The Mountlake Hawks’ season came to an end with a hard-fought loss to the West Seattle Wildcats in the state quarterfinal game played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
The Hawks jumped out to the 4-1 lead in the third inning with back-to-back, two-run doubles from Ryan Sturgill and Talan Zenk. The Hawks then held a 5-3 lead going into the sixth inning when the Wildcats scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead into the final inning.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 10-5 with three more runs in the top of the seventh. The Hawks made things interesting in the final frame when Zenk hit a grand slam home run to make it a 10-9 game but the comeback would fall short as the Wildcats closed out the game and advanced to the state semifinals. Zenk went two-for-three with a double, home run and seven RBI. The Hawks — who last week won their first district championship since 2012 — finish the season with an overall record of 19-5.
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3: 2B, HR, R, 7 RBI, SF
Ryan Sturgill: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R
Tyler Shankle: BB, R
Nolan Valdivia: BB, R
Robert Swan: BB, R
Matthew Meadows: BB
Ethan Swenson: BB
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Jeremy Perreault: 3 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Dayton Nickolson: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER
— Compiled by Steve Willits
