High school sports roundup for May 17-18, 2024

Friday, May 17

Track and Field

3A NW District 1 Championships

Click here for full story

Boys Soccer – 3A State Tournament, Round of 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mead 6-2

at Central Kitsap High School

The seventh-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (14-3-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 6-2 victory over the Mead Panthers.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis (2)

Richard Duncan

Joey Dornay

Andrew Montero

Anand Raghu

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Richard Duncan (2)

Alex Plumis

Saturday May 18

Boys Soccer – 3A State Quarterfinals

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

at Central Kitsap High School — no details reported

Edmonds-Woodway’s season ended with the loss. The Warriors’ final record is 14-4-3

Baseball

3A State Tournament- Round of 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 5-4

at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)

Kohl Gruender hit the game-winning walk-off base hit into the left center field gap, scoring Cruz Escandon as the seventh seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the 10-seeded Ballard Beavers, 5-4 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The Warriors were held scoreless through the first four innings before putting up three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and the game winner in the seventh. Freshman pitcher Grafton Marshall-Inman pitched a complete game for the Warriors, only allowing three hits and four runs while striking out seven batters for the win.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall- Inman: CG 7 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Cruz Escandon: 3 for 4, R

Kohl Gruender: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 3 RBI

Lukas Wanke: 2 for 3, R

Luke Boland: BB, 2 R

Diego Escandon: 1 for 4

Thomas Shults: BB

Andreas Simonsen: R

Trevelyan Podawiltz: SAC

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bishop Blanchet 12-7

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

The fourth-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks (19-4) baseball team advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals on Saturday at Edmonds-Woodway High School, overcoming a first-inning, four-run deficit to defeat the 20th-seeded Bishop Blanchet Bears 12-7. The Hawks knocked out a season -igh 17 hits in the game.

Bishop Blanchet scored four unearned runs (all with two outs) in the top of the first inning for a 4-0 advantage. The Hawks answered by scoring 12 runs over the first four innings: one in the first, four in the second, five in the third and two more in the fourth for a 12-4 Hawks lead through four innings. The Bears cut into the Hawks lead by scoring three more runs in the top of the fifth before starting pitcher Owen Meek struck out the final hitter of the inning with the bases loaded to end the Blanchet rally. Ethan Swenson pitched two hitless innings of relief to close out the win.

Six different Hawks batters collected two or more hits in the game. Talan Zenk and Ethan Swenson each had three hits for the team.

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Ethan Swenson: 3 for 5, R, 3 RBI

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, HBP, R, 3B, 3 RBI

Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Robert Swan: 2 for 3, HBP, 3B, 3 R

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI, SF, SB

Ethan Jacobson: R

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Ethan Swenson: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

3A State Quarterfinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Washington 5-4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors are heading back to the state semifinals after their second come- from-behind, walk-off win of the day, defeating the second-seeded Lake Washington Kangaroos 5-4.

Edmonds-Woodway entered the seventh inning of the game with a 3-2 lead; however a throwing error with two outs allowed the Kangaroos to take a 4-3 lead. The Warriors were down to their final three outs of the season, trailing heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Warriors then tied the game at 4-4 before Diego Escandon hit a one-out double to drive in the winning run. The senior outfielder was two-for-four with a double, triple, run and two RBI while his sophomore brother Cruz Escandon was two-for-two, two runs scored and an RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke pitched a complete game, allowing four runs (two were unearned) for the win.

The Warriors will next travel to Pasco to play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals on Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. West Seattle and Eastside Catholic will play in the other semifinal game at 7:15 that night, also at Gesa Stadium. The winners of the two games will play in the state championship game on Saturday, May 25 at 7:15 p.m. while the two teams that lose in the semifinal games will play each other at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in the third-place game.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: CG 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 R, RBI, SF

Thomas Shults: 1 for 3, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB, R

Luke Boland: SF, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: BB, R, SAC

Kohl Gruender: BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: SB

Will Alseth: HBP

West Seattle defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-9

The Mountlake Hawks’ season came to an end with a hard-fought loss to the West Seattle Wildcats in the state quarterfinal game played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Hawks jumped out to the 4-1 lead in the third inning with back-to-back, two-run doubles from Ryan Sturgill and Talan Zenk. The Hawks then held a 5-3 lead going into the sixth inning when the Wildcats scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead into the final inning.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 10-5 with three more runs in the top of the seventh. The Hawks made things interesting in the final frame when Zenk hit a grand slam home run to make it a 10-9 game but the comeback would fall short as the Wildcats closed out the game and advanced to the state semifinals. Zenk went two-for-three with a double, home run and seven RBI. The Hawks — who last week won their first district championship since 2012 — finish the season with an overall record of 19-5.

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3: 2B, HR, R, 7 RBI, SF

Ryan Sturgill: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R

Tyler Shankle: BB, R

Nolan Valdivia: BB, R

Robert Swan: BB, R

Matthew Meadows: BB

Ethan Swenson: BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: 3 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Dayton Nickolson: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER

— Compiled by Steve Willits