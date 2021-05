High school sports roundup for May 19, 2021

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 61-14

Lynnwood scorers: Mia Jones 14, Aniya Hooker 11, Kayla Lorenz 9, Dina Yonas 8, Nyree Johnson 7, Faith Roberts 5, Sarah McArthur 4, Gisselle Garcia 3

Cascade scorers: Abigail Surowiez 4, Mariam Sylla 4, Darshay Grace 2, Claire Mitchell 2, Samantha Enriquez 1, Emily Woodrum 1

Records: Lynnwood 2-1; Cascade 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 26; 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 60-34

Meadowdale scorers:

Fatoumata Jaiteh 19, Gia Powell 13, Kaisha Stark 10, Jordan Leith 8, Jenaly Gabriel 7, McKenna Kuecker 3

Kamiak scorers:

Bella Hasan 16, Areya Gamet 7, Nayella George 4, Lauren Pethick 4, Kayla Mullooly 3

Records Meadowdale 2-2; Kamiak 2-2

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 26; 7:15 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-45

Snohomish top scorers: Ella Gallatin 23, Cheyenne Rodgers 11

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers: Halle Waram 11, Sofia Chamorro 9, Nya Deng 9

Records Snohomish 3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 63-34

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Mya Davis 13, Cameron Dunn 12, Lindsey Ho 8, Mya Sheffield 8, Ainsley Ward 8, Kaiya Beavin 4, Maile Armstrong 3, Jayden Asbury 3, Emma Kerani 2, Sierra Sonko 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday May 26; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 37-36

106—Double forfeit; 113—Phillipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 120— Kevin Jacks © won by forfeit; 126—Brayan Nunez (L) won by forfeit; 132- Jeremy Delap (C) won by forfeit; 138—Vinh Ngo decision over Kaden Richman-Myers (L) 6-3; 145—Nam Ngo (C) won by forfeit; 152—Timothy Johann (L) pinned Thomas Phan (C) 1:50; 160—Nate Wilder (L) pinned Mohammed Chorr (C) 3:26; 170—Connor Olson (C) pinned Coty Green (L) 3:42; 182—Alan Garcia (C) decision over Diego Amos (L) 13-11 (ot); 195—Isaac Hernandez (L) pinned Ronan McKague (C) 2:32; 220—Sam Kolesar (C) pinned Dylan White (L) 4:38; 285—Elisha Abahanna (L) pinned Luis Del Moral 2:58 (C)

Records: Cascade 3-1; Lynnwood 2-2

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday May 26; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 46-33

No results reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Kamiak 1-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 60-0

106- Double forfeit; 113- AP Tran (EW) won by forfeit ; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Double forfeit; 132- Double forfeit; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned MJ Nguyen (M) 1:42; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) pinned Nazariy Leolnchyk (M) 1:35; 152- Tsvetomir Krumov (EW) pinned Jydin Singh (M) 1:16; 160- Brendan Baldock (EW) pinned Eric Bang 0:51; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) won by forfeit; 182- Aaron Montano (EW) won by forfeit; 195- Alex Rapalje (EW) pinned Robert Galeana (M) 0:44; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) won by forfeit; 285- George Kartono (EW) pinned Gianni Toledo (M) 0:41

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1; Mariner 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday May 24; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 123-41

Event winners:

200 medley relay- Shorecrest (Gavin Kelley, Andrew Harness, Cade Birgfeld, Simon Jacobs) 1:44.81; 200 freestyle- Cade Birgfeld (SC) 1:58.41; 200 individual medley- Andrew Harness (SC) 2:07.94; 50 freestyle- Simon Jacobs (SC) 23.01; 100 butterfly- Cade Birgfeld (SC) 55.82; 100 freestyle- Simon Jacobs (SC) 50.87; 500 freestyle- Andrew Minter (SC) 5:40.67; 200 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Simon Jacobs, Diego Reed, Sean Neils, Andrew Harness) 1:34.82; 100 backstroke- Jeff Plum (EW) 1:00.20; 100 breaststroke- Andrew Harness (SC) 1:09.87; 400 freestyle relay- Shorecrest (Diego Reed, Gavin Kelley, Jiahao Zeng, Cade Birgfield) 3:38.97

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday May 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 132-20

Event winners:

200 medley relay- Shorewood (Ben Allen, Brian Nguyen, Larson Buchholz, John Beres) 1:51.03; 200 freestyle- Kurt Lumbera (SW) 2:01.63; 200 individual medley- John Beres (SW) 2:17.85; 50 freestyle- Liam Kelly (SW) 25.54; 100 butterfly Larson Buchholz (SW) 1:02.94; 100 freestyle- John Beres 54.00; 500 freestyle- Peter Ingalsbe (SW) 6:21.38; 200 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Liam Kelly, Mason Tobey, Ethan Cunningham, Larson Buchholz) 1:44.18; 100 backstroke- Ben Allen (SW) 1:00.70; 100 breaststroke- Brian Nguyen (SW) 1:11.30; 400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Kurt Lumbera, Brian Nguyen, Seaton Sanders, John Beres) 3:46.70

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday May 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits