High school sports roundup for May 19, 2023

Boys soccer
State tournament
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mead 2-0
Senior forwards Isaac Parreno and Ben Hanson each scored goals within the final 10 minutes of the game as the third-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over the 13th-seeded Mead Panthers. Goalkeeper Gabriel Wilhelm posted the shutout for the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway was scheduled to play 12th-seeded Southridge at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Edmonds Stadium. The winning team will advance to the state semifinals on Friday, May 26 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Track and field
3A District 1 Championships
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 107
2. Snohomish 96
3. Stanwood 85
4. Arlington 61
5. Oak Harbor 55.5
6. Mount Vernon 52
7. Meadowdale 48
8. Mountlake Terrace 42
9. Shorecrest 36
10. Edmonds-Woodway 35.5
11. Lynnwood 34
12. Monroe 20
13. Marysville-Pilchuck 13
14. Everett 10
15. Ferndale 7
Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 149
2. Shorewood 74
3. Oak Harbor 63
4. Lynnwood 54
T5. Snohomish 44
T5. Shorecrest 44
7. Mount Vernon 43
8. Stanwood 31
9. Monroe 30
10. Everett 29
11. Edmonds-Woodway 28
12. Mountlake Terrace 24
13. Ferndale 14
14. Marysville Pilchuck 13
15. Meadowdale 10
16. Cascade 7
17. Marysville Getchell 6
Click here for individual event results.
