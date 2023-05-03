High school sports roundup for May 2, 2023

Baseball

(District play-in games, losing teams eliminated)

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 8-4

Mason Goodson struck out 12 batters and allowed only one hit over five shutout innings as the 10th-seeded Stanwood Spartans advanced to the next round of the 3A District 1 tournament with a 8-4 win over the 11th-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Goodson also hit a home run. The Mavericks’ season ends with an overall record of 11-11.

Stanwood pitching highlights:

Mason Goodson: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K

Stanwood hitting highlights:

Mason Goodson: 2 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI

Braedon Requa: 2 for 4, 2B,R, 2 RBI

Ryan Cheeseman: 2 for 4, 4 RBI

Tryston Stephenson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

John O’Connell: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI,

Brody Bluhm: 1 for 3, RBI, SB, SF

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, 2B

Jayden Costa: 0-1, 3 BB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 3, BB, 2 SB

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 2-1

Tyler Song pitched a complete game as the ninth-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the 12th-seeded Marysville-Getchell Chargers in an opening-round elimination game for the 3A District 1 Tournament. The Hawks advance to face eighth-seeded Shorecrest in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Shorecrest High School. The winner of that game will advance to the eight-team double-elimination tournament beginning on Saturday, May 6.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Griffin Potter: 2 for 2, RBI

Tyler Shankle: 1 for 2, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday, May 4; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-3

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Grace Gilman (Mead) 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), forfeit

Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Jasmin Kilroy (MP) 6-4, 6-4

Hanaa Boualamallah (Mead) defeated Ava Beard (MP) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-4

Doubles:

Bella Tang/Parsini Rai (Mead) defeated Camelia Sanchez/Emma Arrizon (MP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Jasmine Mudaliar/Emily Nong (Mead) defeated Kristen Carmichael/Abbie Holliday (MP) 3-0, forfeit

Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (Mead) won by forfeit

Meadowdale next match: at Jackson; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Glacier Peak 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Maddy Henningsen (GP) 6-1, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Tiffany Baek (GP) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Isabelle Paulsen (GP) Joyce Ho (EW) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Kate Winkler (GP) 6-0, 7-5

Doubles:

Kayla Long/Ellie Kwak (GP) defeated Luisa Cano/Natalie Conobong (EW) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (EW) defeated Becky Stutzman/Senna Suydam (GP) 6-2, 6-1

Marisa Druxman/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Trinity Holliman/Georgia Fraser (GP) 6-4, 6-1

Softball

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 19-5 (5 innings)

Monroe hitting highlights:

Lillian Knuckey: grand slam home run

Scarlett Nagy: 4 for 5, 2B, HR

Hadley Oylear: 4 for 5, 2B

Anniston Oylear: 2B

Monroe pitching highlights:

Anniston Oylear: 5 IP, 4 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3B

Sydney Weitkamp: 2B

Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-7, 6-12; Lynnwood 3-10, 4-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, May 4; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Ballfields

— Compiled by Steve Willits