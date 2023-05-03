High school sports roundup for May 2, 2023

Baseball
(District play-in games, losing teams eliminated)
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 8-4
Mason Goodson struck out 12 batters and allowed only one hit over five shutout innings as the 10th-seeded Stanwood Spartans advanced to the next round of the 3A District 1 tournament with a 8-4 win over the 11th-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks. Goodson also hit a home run. The Mavericks’ season ends with an overall record of 11-11.
Stanwood pitching highlights:
Mason Goodson: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K
Stanwood hitting highlights:
Mason Goodson: 2 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI
Braedon Requa: 2 for 4, 2B,R, 2 RBI
Ryan Cheeseman: 2 for 4, 4 RBI
Tryston Stephenson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
John O’Connell: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI,
Brody Bluhm: 1 for 3, RBI, SB, SF
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 4, 2B
Jayden Costa: 0-1, 3 BB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 3, BB, 2 SB
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Getchell 2-1
Tyler Song pitched a complete game as the ninth-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the 12th-seeded Marysville-Getchell Chargers in an opening-round elimination game for the 3A District 1 Tournament. The Hawks advance to face eighth-seeded Shorecrest in another elimination game at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Shorecrest High School. The winner of that game will advance to the eight-team double-elimination tournament beginning on Saturday, May 6.
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Griffin Potter: 2 for 2, RBI
Tyler Shankle: 1 for 2, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Thursday, May 4; 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-3
Singles:
Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Grace Gilman (Mead) 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), forfeit
Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Jasmin Kilroy (MP) 6-4, 6-4
Hanaa Boualamallah (Mead) defeated Ava Beard (MP) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-4
Doubles:
Bella Tang/Parsini Rai (Mead) defeated Camelia Sanchez/Emma Arrizon (MP) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Jasmine Mudaliar/Emily Nong (Mead) defeated Kristen Carmichael/Abbie Holliday (MP) 3-0, forfeit
Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (Mead) won by forfeit
Meadowdale next match: at Jackson; Wednesday, May 3; 3:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Glacier Peak 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Maddy Henningsen (GP) 6-1, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Tiffany Baek (GP) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
Isabelle Paulsen (GP) Joyce Ho (EW) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) defeated Kate Winkler (GP) 6-0, 7-5
Doubles:
Kayla Long/Ellie Kwak (GP) defeated Luisa Cano/Natalie Conobong (EW) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
Natalie Yockey/Mackenna Cook (EW) defeated Becky Stutzman/Senna Suydam (GP) 6-2, 6-1
Marisa Druxman/Julie Anders (EW) defeated Trinity Holliman/Georgia Fraser (GP) 6-4, 6-1
Softball
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 19-5 (5 innings)
Monroe hitting highlights:
Lillian Knuckey: grand slam home run
Scarlett Nagy: 4 for 5, 2B, HR
Hadley Oylear: 4 for 5, 2B
Anniston Oylear: 2B
Monroe pitching highlights:
Anniston Oylear: 5 IP, 4 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3B
Sydney Weitkamp: 2B
Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-7, 6-12; Lynnwood 3-10, 4-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Thursday, May 4; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Ballfields
— Compiled by Steve Willits
