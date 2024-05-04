High school sports roundup for May 2-3, 2024

Thursday, May 2

Boys Soccer

(District Tournament Play-in games, winner advances to double elimination quarterfinals, losing team’s season is over):

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
No details reported

Lynnwood soccer celebrates their District 1 3A win over Mountlake Terrace on Thursday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood goalkeeper Hunter Licata (right) makes a save as Terrace’s Ash Jeffers looks for a rebound.
Lynnwood’s Kai Ahumada (3) and Terrace’s Nickolas Portillo (21) battle for space at midfield.
Terrace’s Michael Kier (18) battles Lynnwood’s Samson Ilano (right) for a free kick.
Lynnwood’s Omar Mohamed (center) clears a ball on defense.
Lynnwood’s Alexis Villasenor hits a free kick into the net in the first half to put Lynnwood up for good 1-0 against Terrace.
Terrace’s Ash Jeffers (11) pushes upfield.
Terrace’s Omar Kongira (19) maneuvers against Lynnwood.

Records: Lynnwood 8-6-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-7-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood in District quarterfinals; Saturday, May 4; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace season is over

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 3-2
No details reported

Records: Arlington 10-5-2; Meadowdale 4-9-4
Arlington next game: at Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 4; 6 p.m.
Meadowdale season is over

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 182-195
at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:
1. Kari Petterson (M) 40
2. Rachel Reitz (M) 42
3. Mailie Lee (S) 46
T4. Monica Bentley (S) 49
T4. Sienna Davis (S) 49
T6. Gwen Farrow (M) 50
T6. Grace Lee (M) 50
8. Maisy Frederick (S) 51
9. Maija Jinnerman (M) 59
10. Sammara Smith (M) 63
11. Mayze Tye (S) 67

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood
No results reported

Girls Tennis

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Meiweya Amazona (AM) 6-1, 6-0
Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Jackie Fairbanks (AM) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Thea Seckinger (AM) defeated Anna Elseberry (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:
Ava Faulk/Afomia Thodos (AM) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Tramanh Ho (MT) 7-5, 7-5
Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Posey Kilby (AM) 6-2, 6-0
Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace regular season has concluded, District tournament begins next week

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:
Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 6-3
Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-2, 6-2
Sophia Thigpen (C) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-1, 6-2
Adeline Tran (L) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-4, 2-6, 12-10

Doubles:
Elena Scordagmaglia/Lauren Bogne (C) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) 6-2, 6-0
Ania Porte/Eva Wagner (C) defeated Venus Hernandez/Maggie Hasedehl (L) 7-5, 6-1
Inessa Dmitruk/Malya Mao (C) defeated Melissa Mai/Victoria Turaugan (L) 6-1, 6-1

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 13-5

Lynnwood hitting:
Nyree Johnson: two doubles and a home run

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 7-6, 11-7; Lynnwood 2-11, 6-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Monday, May 6; 6 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Friday May 3

Track and Field

Edmonds School District Championships

Edmonds-Woodway’s Nicholas Manz won the shot put at the ESD Championships with a throw of 48 feet, 9 1/4 inches. (Photos by Joe Christian)
L-R: Meadowdale’s Marley Maquiling and Payton Conover and E-W’s Janie Hanson at the start of the girls 3200 meter run.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Ever Yamada (right) and Mountlake Terrace’s Nahom Ezra compete in the boys 110 meter hurdles.
Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel (right) races Lynnwood’s Porcha Robinson in the girls 100 meter hurdles.
Lynnwood’s Shayden McIntyre (second from right) outleaned Meadowdale’s Brian Mills (second from left) by 4/100ths of a second to win the 100 meter dash in 10.82 seconds.
E-W’s Naomi Limb battles Meadowdale’s Kennedy Shephard (left) to take the girls 100 meter dash in 12.30 seconds.
Meadowdale brothers Matthew (left) and John (right) Patterson took first and second in the boys 1600 meter. and then switched finishing positions in the 800M run.
E-W freshman Jasmine Gill won the girls triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik won the girls shot put and took third in the javelin.
Terrace’s Sierra Swan won the girls javelin with a throw of 104 feet, 9 inches.
Meadowdale’s Brian Mills (right) held off a charging Jaxson Dubiel of Mountlake Terrace, to win the boys 4 x 400 meter.
Runners exchange the baton in the 4 x 100 meter race.
E-W girls celebrate as the Girls 2024 ESD Track Champions.
E-W boys react to the announcement of their first-place finish in the Boys 2024 ESD TracK Championships.
Edmonds-Woodway girls and boys celebrate their sweep of the 2024 ESD Track Championship.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Brooklyn Steiner (left) celebrates with teammate Naomi Limb after the two, along with Ali Schell and Jane Miceli, won the girls’ 4×100 meter relay. (Photo by Doug Petrowski)

Girls team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 189
2. Meadowdale 146
3. Mountlake Terrace 103
4. Lynnwood 89

Boys team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 201
2. Meadowdale 136
3. Mountlake Terrace 118
4. Lynnwood 55

Click below to see event results:
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/521015/results/all

Next meet:
3A Wesco South League Championships: Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10 at Edmonds Woodway High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0 (5 innings)

The Mavericks pulled away on Senior Night (celebrating seniors Mia Cantu and Analise Griffiths) with a seven-run third inning.

Meadowdale pitching:
Jaeden Sajec: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K
Olivia Feistel: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:
Madison Mitchell: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI
Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI
Hallie Weeks: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 1, BB, R
Jaeden Sajec: 2 BB, 2 R
Hailey Bernards: BB, R, RBI
Analise Griffiths: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Della Glover: 2 hits
Ellie Gilbert: 2 hits

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-4, 12-7; Mountlake Terrace 6-8, 6-13
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, May 6; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-4 (5 innings)

Shorewood hitting:
Lillian Perrault: 4 for 5, 2B

Shorewood pitching:
Emma Kellum: 8 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-7, 11-9; Edmonds-Woodway 4-9, 5-11
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, May 6; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Everett defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:
Emilia Regan Bone (E) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-4, 5-7, 10-5
Dalia Cruz (E) defeated Odku Altangesel (L) 6-3, 6-3
Ava Barias (L) defeated Sienna Kuehn (E) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6
Adeline Tran (L) defeated Rosella Stilwell (E) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:
Aimelie Hovde-Girard/Avery Nasin (E) defeated Vy Buy/Aya Nakano (L) 6-3, 6-1
Linnea Hogan/Angelina Moiseyev (E) defeated Leah Kibuta/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5
Dillon Sparling/Savannah Hopkins (E) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-2, 6-0

Lynnwood’s regular season is over. District tournament coming up next week.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

