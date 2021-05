HIgh school sports roundup for May 20, 2021

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 53-50

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-3; Cascade 1-3

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday May 25; 7:15 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 73-42

Kamiak scorers: Jay Ohanme 18, Zach Meyer 14, Brendan Beier 8, Nolan Martin 8, Cole Blacksmith 6, Wesley Garrett 6, Chance Loudenback 4, Glenn Wabaluku 4, Nathaniel Kussman 3 Ben Ferrara 2

Meadowdale scorers: Louis Gallagher 12, Aiden Bloomquist 9, Jeremy Kim 9, Isaac Braxton 5, Leo Baquian 3, Naod Alemu 2, Matthew Hipke 2

Records: Kamiak 3-1; Meadowdale 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday May 25; 7:15 p.m.

Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 75-50

Mariner scorers: Tijan Saine 25, Henry Avra 15, Dakota Joseph 13, Naser Motley 11, Isaiah Cuellar 4, Jailin Johnson 3, Yasir Osman 2, Carron Sherrill 2

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers: Dillon Runsdorff 10, Adonai Daniel 8, Jacob Gabler 8, Ben Hanson 8, Gibby Marshall-Inman 7, Ruot Deng 5, Jonah Bower 4

Records: Mariner 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 25; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 57-39

No details reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 25; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Lakewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 37-21

106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) won by forfeit; 126- Jack O’Hara (LW) decision over Malachi Hashimoto (MT) 14-6 ; 132- Arun Khan (MT) decision over Taylor Brock (LW) 8-7; 138- Jack Bode (MT) won by forfeit; 145- Punchy O’Hara (LW) decision over James Fletcher (MT) 5-3; 152- Chase Dawson (LW) decision over Tyler Eske (MT) 7-5; 160- Gage Wetzel (LW) pinned Lorenzo Ipanaque (MT) 5:12; 170- Andre Ang (LW) decision over Jacob Arevalo (MT); 182-Jackson Hodgins (LW) pinned Ethan Kittleson (MT) 2:54; 195- Edward Dodgin (MT) pinned Sean Spencer (LW) 2:31; 220-Barrett Meyer (LW) pinned Mason Michlitch (MT) 1:53; 285- Keegan Bach (LW) pinned Gryphon Aman (MT) 0:26

Records: Lakewood 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday May 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits