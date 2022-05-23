High school sports roundup for May 21, 2022: Royals end baseball season with loss to Mt. Spokane

Baseball

State Tournament – Round of 16

Mt. Spokane defeated Lynnwood 11-1

Mt. Spokane (22-5) pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning as Lynnwood (15-8) could only come up with two hits, ending the Royals’ season.

Lake Washington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Junior Drew Warner scored on a wild pitch to give Edmonds-Woodway (15-11) a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning; however, Lake Washington(18-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the victory, ending the Warriors’ season. Senior standout pitcher Gibby Marshall-Inman had another strong performance for the Warriors, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and a shutout into the sixth inning. Marshall-Inman only gave up three runs and three hits through six innings.

— By Steve Willits