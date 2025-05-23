High school sports roundup for May 21, 2025

Track and Field
3A Northwest District 1 Championships
at Shorewood Stadium Wednesday, May 21
Day 1 Results
Current girls team scores:
1. Shorecrest 46
2. Shorewood 41
3. Snohomish 38
4. Oak Harbor 36
5. Stanwood 31
6. Mountlake Terrace 29
7. Edmonds-Woodway 25
8. Sedro-Woolley 16
9. Lynnwood 12
10. Mount Vernon 10
11. Meadowdale 9
12. Monroe 8
13. Ferndale 6
14. Everett 5
15. Marysville Getchell 0
Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:
100 Meters
2nd place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 12.37
400 Meters
3rd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 59.77
4th place- Aubrianna Sadler, Meadowdale 59.94
5th place- Rayna Halloran, Edmonds-Woodway 1:01.19
1600 Meters
5th place- Marley Maquiling, Meadowdale 5:14.97
100 Meter Hurdles
1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 14.87
4 x 200 Meter Relay
4th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:44.94
Discus
1st place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 131-0
Pole Vault
5th place- Emily Rust, Edmonds-Woodway 9-3
Long Jump
1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 18-4
Current boys team scores:
1. Snohomish 51
2. Shorewood 44
3. Mount Vernon 37
4. Edmonds-Woodway 31
5. Stanwood 30
T6. Sedro-Woolley 26
T6. Monroe 26
T8. Shorecrest 18
T8. Meadowdale 18
10. Oak Harbor 10
11. Everett 7
12. Ferndale 6
13. Mountlake Terrace 5
14. Marysville Getchell 3
15. Lynnwood 0
Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:
100 Meters
5th place- Noah Ushikubo, Edmonds-Woodway 11.13
400 Meters
1st place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 50.29
2nd place- C.J. Rawls, Meadowdale 51.03
1600 Meters
5th place- Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 4:21.93
Shot Put
2nd place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 49-8.75
Javelin
2nd place- Jaxon Pontak, Edmonds-Woodway 169-4
High Jump
5th place- Buddy Frank, Mountlake Terrace 5-10
Long Jump
3rd place- Kahlil Richards, Edmonds-Woodway 20-3.75
See all Day 1 event results here.
Boys Golf
3A State Championship May 20 and May 21
Creek at Qualchan Golf Course (Spokane)
Top individual scores (two-day totals):
- Calvin Cakamis, Liberty (Renton) 142
T2. Grady Millar, Mountain View 143
T2. Lucas Williams, Ballard 143
T4. Theo Snyder, Gig Harbor 144
T4. Rowan Gerron, Bellevue 144
T6. Alex Harwood, Mercer Island 145
T6. Teigen Brill, North Central 145
T8. Jameson Hatch, Bellarmine Prep 146
T8. Jack Besecker, Mercer Island 147
- Ryan Howe, Cheney 147
Edmonds School District state golfer:
T 22. Floyd Vallanueva, Meadowdale 154
Top team scores:
- Mercer Island 605
- Bellevue 607
- Cheney 613
- Bellarmine Prep 617
- Mountain View 624
- Gig Harbor 625
- Eastside Catholic 630
- Seattle Prep 644
Girls Golf
3A State Championships May 20 and May 21
Indian Canyon Golf Course (Spokane)
Top individual scores (two-day totals):
- Alyssa Rigby, Mountain View 141
- Tatum Otto, Bellevue 142
- Carly Ikei, Gig Harbor 149
T4. Esther Yu, Auburn Mountainview 153
T4. Lexie Mahler, White River 153
- Audrey Park, Liberty 154
T7. Anna Duerr, Capital 158
T7. Catherine Jang, Bellevue 158
- Kenley Taylor, Silas 159
T10. Brianna Nguyen, Interlake 161
T10. Myla Louch, Gig Harbor 161
Edmonds School District two-day golfer:
T 43. Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 184
Edmonds School District golfers that missed the cut after Day 1:
Lindsay Curtis, Edmonds-Woodway 98
Samarra Smith, Meadowdale 104
Gwen Farrow, Meadowdale 126
Grace Lee, Meadowdale 126
Top team scores:
- Bellevue 638
- Gig Harbor 653
- Silas 689
- Auburn Mountainview 691
- Bellarmine Prep 699
- Interlake 711
- Liberty 719
- Oak Harbor 727
- White River 759
