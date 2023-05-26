High school sports roundup for May 23-24, 2023

May 23-24
Girls Golf
State Championship
at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie-Woodlands in Lacey
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Bellevue +46
2. Liberty +114
3. Stadium +143
T4. Gig Harbor +145
T4. Roosevelt +145
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Jillian Hui, Southridge +1
2. Nicole Koong, Eastside Catholic +2
3. Audrey Park, Liberty +5
4. Berenice Stolte, Bellevue +7
5. Tatum Otto, Bellevue +8
Edmonds School District Golfers:
T 48. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace +44
Edmonds School District Golfers that participated but missed the cut after Day 1 (18 round score):
Siv Noora Wolter, Meadowdale 98
Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale 100
Chih-Ling Chao, Lynnwood 101
Kate Sabarillo, Meadowdale 105
Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 107
Boys Golf State Championship- May 23 and May 24
at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club in Olympia
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Mead +25
2. Mountain View +40
3. Bishop Blanchet +45
4. Gig Harbor +48
5. Roosevelt +53
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Baylor Larrabee, Ferndale -2
T2. Calvin Cakarnis, Liberty +1
T2. Max Herendeen, Bishop Blanchet +1
4. Conrad Chisman, Stanwood +3
T5. Bradley Mulder, Mead +4
T5. Benjamin Mulder, Mead +4
Edmonds School District Golfers that participated but missed the cut after Day 1 (18 round scores):
Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 83
Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 105
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.