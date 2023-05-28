High school sports roundup for May 26-27, 2023

Softball
State tournament, double elimination
Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey
Round of 16 on Friday, May 26
Mount Spokane defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-12
Consolation bracket
Heritage defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-3
Boys tennis
State Tournament
at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver
Singles:
4th Place: Steven Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated Kevin Kim of Mountainview 2-0 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to Vincent Yang of Lakeside 0-2
Consolation bracket- defeated Cade Strickland of Snohomish 2-0
4th Place Match- defeated Gian Manhas of Mercer Island 2-0 (6-4, 6-3)
8th Place: Russell Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- lost to Dima Pankov of West Seattle 0-2 sets
Consolation bracket- defeated Kai Junior of Central Kitsap 2-0
Consolation bracket- defeated Johnny Wood of River Ridge 2-0
5th Place Match- lost to Rahul Sundaresan of Lakeside 0-2
Doubles:
7th Place: Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated M. Bryant and B. Payopay of Lincoln (Tacoma) 2-1 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to B. Oaksmith and B. Cannon of Seattle Prep 0-2
Consolation bracket- defeated Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
4th Place Match- lost to J. Yim and Z. Tan of Lakeside (Seattle) 0-2
Did Not Place: Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated R. Coovert and H. Vicente of Gig Harbor 2-1 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to N. Pearlman and B. Chew of Mercer Island 0-2
Consolation bracket- lost to Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Girls tennis
State tournament
at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver
Did Not Place: Paige Oliver of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated Michelle Nuguyen of North Thurston 2-0 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to Julia Zhang of Interlake 0-2
Consolation- lost to Emily Lin of Shorewood 1-2
Boys soccer
3A state semifinals
at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup
Semifinals on Friday, May 26
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Kincaid Sund
3rd/4th place game on Saturday, May 27
Lakeside (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Isaac Parreno scored a goal on an assist from Ben Hanson but it wasn’t enough as Edmonds-Woodway closed out its season with a fourth- place finish at the 3A state tournament. The Warriors’ overall record for the season was 18-3-2 and it was only the second time since the school merger in 1990 that the boys soccer team made it to the state semifinals.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.