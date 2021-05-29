High school sports roundup for May 27, 2021

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 53-51 (ot)

Lynnwood scorers: Demiko Jallow 19, Keegan Williams 16, Tommy McMahon 7, Ethan Pook 5, DJ Ivory 4, Jaquan Harris 2

Meadowdale scorers: Leo Baquian 19, Louis Gallagher 13, Naod Alemu 6, Aiden Bloomquist 4, Drake Budinick 4, Jeremy Kim 3, Isaac Braxton 2

Records: Lynnwood 2-4; Meadowdale 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday June 2; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday June 2; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-44

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jace Breakfield 13, Robbie Baringer 12, Muhammad Kinteh 10, Adison Mattix 7, Vito Mkrtychyan 7, Trazz Pepper 6, Jeffrey Anyimah 4, Cameron Larsen 4, Tigran Mkrtychyan 2, Jai Nath 2,

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Jacob Gabler 12, Walta Berhane 6, Markus Warren 6, Ruot Deng 5, Adonai Daniel 4, Steele Swinton 4, Ben Hanson 3, Dillon Runsdorff 2, Steven Warren 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday June 2; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday June 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds Woodway- Meadowdale

No details reported yet

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday June 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday June 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace participated in a wrestling scramble at Marysville Pilchuck High School. No details have been reported.

The next scramble involving all three schools will take place at Snohomish High School: Wednesday June 2; 6 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits