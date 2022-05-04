High school sports roundup for May 3, 2022

Softball
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 19-8
Stanwood highlights:
Paige Almanza: grand slam home run
Lynnwood highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3B, HR
Malina Holden: 3B
Records (conference and overall): Stanwood 3-8, 5-11; Lynnwood 3-9, 4-12
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday May 6; 4 p.m.
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Everett hitting highlights:
Riannon Botz: HR
Maddie Prewitt: 2 RBI
Everett pitching highlights:
Taylor Millar: CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Taylor Pastega: 2 hits
Renee Riggins: 2 hits
Records (conference and overall): Everett 11-1, 14-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-11, 2-15
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday May 5; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cascade defeated Meadowdale 11-4
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Cascade 11-1, 13-4; Meadowdale 5-7, 5-11
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday May 5; 4:30 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Arlington 8-4, 11-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 6-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Tennis
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Chloe Lee (K) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5
Riley Beirne (K) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)
Chaitna Deshmukh (K) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-0, 6-3
Makana McDonough (K) defeated Kristian Tran (EW) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Diya Patel/Yuri Yang (K) defeated Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-3, 6-4
Natalie Colobong/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Jinny Min/Lilly Neumeister (K) 7-5, 6-2
Tori Lunbeck/Margaret Moon (K) defeated Joyce Ho/Natalie Yockey (EW) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Glacier Peak; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Elle Greear (M) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1
Sara Skold (M) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0
Tanisha Segran (M) defeated Lia Addisu (L) 6-3, 6-2
Dione Vongphuthonge (M) defeated Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Izzy Kindle/Janette Garcia (M) defeated Odgerel Altangerel/Hannah Douglas (L) 7-5, 6-6 (7-5)
Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Presley Norton/Lydia Mehl (M) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Karisa Martin/Piper Newhouse (M) defeated Semhal Beyer/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-2, 6-0
Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 4; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Cascade vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School
Meadowdale vs Stanwood- postponed
Meadowdale next match: vs Everett; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 1-0
Lynnwood goal scorer:
Ali Alzeer
Lynnwood goalkeeper:
Keegan Durant
Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 7-7-1, 7-8-1; 3-11-1, 3-12-1
Lynnwood next game: District play-in game vs Cascade; Thursday May 5; Time and location to be determines
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 15-0, 16-0; Edmonds-Woodway 11-3-1, 11-3-2;
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District playoff game vs Snohomish or Shorewood; Saturday May 7; time to be determined at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 10-4-1, 11-4-1; Meadowdale 3-10-2, 3-11-2
Meadowdale’s season is over
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-4-1, 10-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-11-1, 3-12-1
Mountlake Terrace’s season is over
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest/Lynnwood/Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.