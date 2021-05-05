High school sports roundup for May 4, 2021

Girls Tennis

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Chloe Lee (K) defeated Anneza Barrias (L) 6-0, 6-0

Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Nikki Gossler (L) 6-0, 6-2

Yuri Yang (K) defeated Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-4, 6-1

Jinny Min (K) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Diya Patel/Jennifer Han (K) defeated Haley Davis/Leanne Vu (L) 6-1, 6-3

Rachel Lee/Riley Beirne (K) defeated Imogen French/ Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-3

Makana McDonough/Zoha Fatima (K) defeated Molly Blacker/ Sydney Navarro (L) 7-5, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Emily Lin (S) 7-5, 6-0

Brynn Morrison (S) defeated Maya Nikolic (M) 6-3, 6-3

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-0

Karryn Peterson (S) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-1, 6-3

Hannah Alexander/Sofie Galley (S) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-2, 6-2

Sophia Stahlei/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreview Park

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-1, 6-0

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-0, 6-0

Flora Cummings (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-2

Cami Sikora (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-2, 5-7, 8-6

Amanda Ly/Kayla Druxman (EW) defeated Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) 7-6, 6-1

Natalie Colobong/ Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Eunice Banks/Sofia Morgun (S) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 12-6

Highlights

Lynnwood Hitting:

Mason Lane 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI

Thomas McMahon 1-3, 2B

Jace Hampson 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Keenan Masters 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Gavin Harrington 2-3

Kyla Higa 1-2, 2B

Records: Cedarcrest 4-7; Lynnwood 6-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 7-4

Winning Pitcher: Sydney Weitkamp

Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:

Sydney Weitkamp 7 IP, 7 K

Lynnwood Hitting:

Sydney Weitkamp 2B, 3B, 2 RBI

Hailey Johnson 3-4, 2 RBI

Nyree Johnson 3-3, 2B

Cedarcrest Hitting:

Allyson Smith 3-3, 2B, 3B

Records: Lynnwood 4-7; Cedarcrest 6-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 6 p.m. at Meridan Park

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 1-0

Winning Pitcher: Kyleigh Smith

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Kyleigh Smith 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 9K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Kaylee Mitchell 1-3, 1 RBI

Shorecrest Pitching:

Sydney Telling 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-8; Shorecrest 4-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mariner; Wednesday May 5; 6 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-4

Highlights

Shorewood Hitting:

Gracie Long 2-3, walk off sacrifice fly RBI

Riley Wheaton 2B, 3B

Meadowdale Hitting:

Sophia Ward 3-4, 3B

Taylor Eskew 2 2B

Records: Shorewood 9-2; Meadowdale 6-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday May 6; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorecrest

Lynnwood Golf Course

Team Scores

Shorecrest 206

Edmonds-Woodway 225

Lynnwood DNQ

Individual Scores

1- Susanna Lee (L) 46

2- Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 47

3- Jordan Tikalsky (S) 50

4- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 51

5- Annabelle Broweleit (S) 54

6- Olivia Smith (S) 55

7- Ali Serafini (EW) 57

8- Ava Doble (EW) 58

T9- Anna Berge (EW) 59

T9- Piper Randall (S) 59

Edmonds-Woodway Next Match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday May 5; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits