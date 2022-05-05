High school sports roundup for May 4, 2022

Boys Golf

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 143-185

at Nile Park Golf Course; Par 33

Top Five Finishers:

1. Ben Borgida (SW) 31

2. Issey Tanimura (SW) 34

3. Tysey Tanimura (SW) 37

T4. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 41

T4. Seraphin Treperinas (MT) 41

Mountlake Terrace next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

At Nile Golf Course: Par 34

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 206

Edmonds-Woodway 234

Mountlake Terrace 236

Top 5 Finishers:

1. Alison Dumo (MT) 48

2. Piper Randall (S) 49

3. Jordan Tikalsky (S) 50

4. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 53

5. Zoya Hill-Sargizi (S) 54

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest and Meadowdale; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Bella Villarreal (AM) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0

Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-1

Hannah Humphrey (AM) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-2, 6-4

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Grace Longoriao/Natalie Grannum (AM) defeated Semhal Beyere/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-0, 6-2

Kari Lone/Lani Evans (AM) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecilia Camacho (L) 6-1, 6-2

Vy Bui/Lia Addieu (L) defeated Allie Williams/Lexi Gliszczynska (AM) 7-5, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: 3A District 1 Tournament; Date and location to be determined