High school sports roundup for May 4, 2023

Boys soccer

District play-in games — winners advance to district tournament, losing teams eliminated

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-4 (OT, penalty kicks)

The sixth-seeded Mavericks defeated the 11th-seeded Bruins by making all five of their penalty kicks following a scoreless overtime. Devin Gibson scored Meadowdale’s only in-game goal with an assist from CJ Obieze and the game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Cole More, Kellen Pack, Aneel Gill, Roberto Apreza and Colin Jones all converted shootout goals for the win. Jones was also the winning goalkeeper. Meadowdale now advances to the eight-team, double-elimination district tournament and will face third-seeded Mount Vernon on Saturday.

Meadowdale next game: at Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Arlington 2-1

Jonathan Andrade converted a penalty kick and Kai Ahumada added a goal with an assist from Ebrima Subumbi as the ninth-seeded Royals went up to Arlington and defeated the eighth-seeded Eagles to advance into the eight-team, double-elimination district tournament. Lynnwood will play top-seeded Edmonds-Woodway in the opening round on Saturday.

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday, May 6; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 2-1

The 10th-seeded Hawks traveled up to Marysville-Pilchuck High School and defeated the seventh-seeded Tomahawks to advance to the eight-team, double elimination district tournament. Mountlake Terrace will play second-seeded Shorecrest in the opening round on Saturday.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

District play-in game — winner advances to district tournament, losing team eliminated

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-0

The ninth-seeded Hawks went on the road and shut out the eighth-seeded Scots in an elimination game. Mountlake Terrace will now move on to face top-seeded Snohomish in opening round of the eight-team District tournament.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Dayton Nickolson: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Griffin Potter: 2 for 2, 3 RBI

Talan Zenk: 2 H, 4 SB

Bede Bresee: 2 H

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, May 6; 2 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Mallory Melon: 4 for 4, 2 RBI

Maggie Duffy: 3 for 3, RBI

Hazel Mills: 2 for 4

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-7, 10-7; Shorewood 7-7, 10-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 17-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade 12-2, 14-5; Lynnwood 3-11, 4-14

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Monday, May 8; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls golf

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 187-220

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Charlotte Griffin (CC) 37

2. Alison Dumo (MT) 42

3. Hadley McDonough (CC) 45

4. Sydney Rapp (CC) 49

5. Sadie Parker (MT) 55

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A/2A Girls Golf Divisionals; Tuesday, May 9; 10 a.m. at Snohomish Golf Course

Boys golf

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 176-185

Top 5 individual scores:

1. Keaine Silimon (S) 41

T2. Jude Wilcox (EW) 43

T2. Nic Stojetz (S) 43

4. Jerry Burdett (EW) 45

T5. Abe Denton (S) 46

T5. Andre Dean (S) 46

Edmonds-Woodway next match: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday, May 15; Noon at Legion Memorial Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits