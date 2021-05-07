High school sports roundup for May 5, 2021

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 9-5
Winning Pitcher: Jack Glover
Save: Ethan Dunn
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Cody Snow 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3K
Jack Glover 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K
Ethan Dunn 1 IP, 1 K, SV
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Ryan Cacatian 2-3, 3B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Caden Alley 2-3, 1 R, 2B, 3 RBI
Ethan Dunne 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB
Robbie Baringer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-3; Meadowdale 6-6
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-3
Winning Pitcher: Tony Dickinson
Save: Remy Heckman
Gibby Marshall-Inman broke up a 3-3 tie by driving home Remy Heckman and Maddox Stojkovic with a bases loaded single in the top of the seventh inning as Edmonds-Woodway came from behind to defeat Lynnwood 5-3. The Warriors trailed Lynnwood 3-1 before scoring two runs in each of the final two innings. Tony Dickinson kept the Royals off the board by pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Remy Heckman picked up the save by retiring the side in the seventh.
Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Jack Schlenger 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Tony Dickinson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Remy Heckman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Remy Heckman 2-4, 2 R, 3 SB
Maddox Stojkovic 2-4, 1 R, 1 SB
Jacob Gabler 2-3, 2B,1 R, 1 RBI
Gibby Marshall-Inman 1-4, 2 RBI
Lynnwood Pitching:
Gavin Harrington 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Thomas McMahon 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Lynnwood Hitting:
Thomas McMahon 0-3, BB, 1 R, 1 SB
Kyle Higa 1-3, 2B
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-3; Lynnwood 6-6
Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.
Softball
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 7-6
Highlights
Lynnwood Hitting:
Nyree Johnson 3-4
Payton Masters 3B
Malina Holden 2B
Hailey Johnson 2B
Grace DeSota 2B
Shorewood Hitting:
Gracie Long HR
Mia Battle 3-4, 2B
Cate Wheaton 2 H, 2B
Records: Lynnwood 5-7; Shorewood 9-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Friday May 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater
Junior Alexis Slater pitched a no-hitter and struck out 15 as Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0.
Highlights
Mariner Pitching:
Alexis Slater 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 15 K
Mariner Hitting:
Alexis Slater 2 H
Sarah Angelos 2 H, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Kyleigh Smith 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Cameron Dunn 2 BB
Records: Mariner 7-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 6-1
Winning Pitcher: Annika Forseth
Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Annika Forseth 7 IP, 1 R, 8 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Annika Forseth 3 R
Reece Riggins 3-3, 1 R
Sofia Chamorro 1-2, 3 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-4; Cedarcrest 6-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale ; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood
Jackson Golf Course, Seattle
Team Scores:
Shorewood 304
Mountlake Terrace 345
Edmonds-Woodway 387
Shorecrest 459
Individual Scores
1- Issey Tanimura (SW) 65
2- Ben Borgida (SW) 69
3- Ethan Dumo (MT) 78
4- Tysey Tanimura (SW) 83
5- Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 85
6- David Lin (SW) 87
7- Dominick Farley (EW) 88
8- Eric Gallagher (MT) 89
T9- Finley Hill (SW) 93
T9- Seraphim Treperinas (M) 93
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace
Nile Golf Course- 9 Holes
Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 227
Edmonds-Woodway 228
Individual Scores:
1- Allison Dumo (M) 43
T2- Allison Richards (EW) 55
T2- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55
4- Abby Parker (M) 58
T5- Ava Doble (EW) 59
T5- Ali Serafini (EW) 58
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 0-0 (OT)
Edmonds-Woodway Goalkeeper Shutout: Gabe Wilhelm
Shorewood Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-2; Shorewood 6-2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: End of Season
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Gavin Dalziel
Shorecrest goal scorers:
– Beckham Davis
– Jack Hennessy
– Gavin Vanden Berg
– Ali Jahangirifar
Records: Shorecrest 9-0; Meadowdale 4-4-1
Meadowdale next game: End of season
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Weston Joyner
Kamiak Goal Scorers:
– Glenn Wabaluku
– Alex Hristov
– Charlie Soukup
– Aiden Drought
Records: Kamiak 8-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: End of season
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 5-1
Mariner Goal Scorers:
– Amadou Jadama 2 goals
– Muhammed Darboe
– Claudio Emanuel
– Emmanuel Rosas Campos
Lynnwood Goal Scorer:
– Santi Camacho
Records: Mariner 6-2-2; Lynnwood 1-8-1
Lynnwood next game: End of season
Girls Tennis
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Lin (S) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Brynn Morrison (S) 6-0, 7-6
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Carryn Peterson (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-4, 6-1
Amanda Ly/Kayla Druxman (EW) defeated Hannah Alexander/Sofie Galley (S) 6-1, 6-4
Sophia Serwold/Kaylin Yang (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/ Luisa Cano (EW) 6-2, Retired
Edmonds-Woodway next match: End of season
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-0, 6-0
Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-2, 6-2
Flora Cummings (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Cami Sikora (S) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-2, 6-3
Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-3, 6-3
McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Eunice Banks/Sofia Morgun (S) 7-6, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: End of season
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 4-3
Singles:
Flora Kim (M) defeated Haley Davis (L) 6-1, 6-2
Nhi Pham (M) defeated Leanne Vu (L) 6-1, 6-3
Lana Pankovets (M) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-0
Jasmine Nguyen (M) defeated Imogen French (L) 2-6, 7-6, 6-4
Doubles:
Anneza Barrias/Nikki Gossler (L) defeated Temi Sofowora/Kenan Yilma (M) 6-1, 6-2
Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Eileen Boivirui/Hannah Nguyen (M) 6-1, 6-1
Molly Blacker/Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Malina Rattinsithi/Ashley Mendoza (M) 6-2, 7-6
Lynnwood next match: End of season
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Chloe Lee (K) defeated Lexi Daly (M) 6-0, 6-0
Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Shalom Abi (M) 6-3, 6-4
Yuri Yang (K) defeated Kaziah Liu (M) 6-2, 6-1
Jinny Min (K) defeated Allison Reves-Davis (M) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Annie Hoang/Lindsey Ho (M) defeated Diya Patel/Jennifer Han (K) 6-2, 6-3
Rachel Lee/Riley Beirne (K) defeated Kayla Primavera/ Vivian Tran (M) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
Makana McDonough/Zoha Fatima (K) defeated Hannah Paul/Phoebe Armentrout (M) 6-2, 6-7, 8-6
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.