High school sports roundup for May 5, 2022

7 hours ago 32

Boys Soccer

(District elimination play-in game)

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 4-3
No details reported- Lynnwood qualifies for District playoffs, Cascade season ends.

Lynnwood next game: District Playoff opening round vs Shorecrest; Saturday May 7; 5:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

(District elimination play-in game)

Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway (postponed due to weather)
Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace at Arlington (postponed due to weather)
Game rescheduled for Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Arlington High School

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 233-236
At Lynnwood Golf Course: Par 33

Top 2 Finishers:
1. Alison Dumo (MT) 45
2. Susanna Lee (L) 50

Boys Golf

Archbishop Murphy vs Lynnwood
at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported

Lynnwood next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Mariner vs Lynnwood (postponed due to weather)
Rescheduled for Friday May 6; 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway at Glacier Peak (postponed due to weather)
No details regarding rescheduling

Everett at Meadowdale (postponed due to weather)
No details regarding rescheduling

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 19-8
No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 6-7,6-11; Edmonds-Woodway 1-12, 2-16
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 9; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday May 9; 4 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME